Trump tells Glenn Beck: 'I will look at that today' to help independent farmers and slash beef prices

President Donald Trump vowed to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that he would look into deregulating meat processing plants in order to slash beef prices and protect farmers and ranchers.

The president made the comments during a wide-ranging interview with Beck on his radio show Wednesday.

'I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers. Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry.'

"I have to tell you, Mr. President, I didn't plan on talking about this, and we can get into it at a later date, but please, please, when it comes to beef, please look at the cartel that is the meat processing cartel," said Beck.

"You're right," Trump responded. "It's horrible.

"I run a ranch, so I know what it's like, and I'm telling you, it's the processing plants," Beck said. "There's four of them, and I think two of them are not even American. It's bad. And I believe they're colluding with each other."

"I'm surprised that the ranchers and the farmers haven't done it, because they're smart as hell. I'm surprised, because that's been going on a long time, Glenn," Trump replied.

"Help us. We can't butcher with all of the federal regulations. It is really hard. If there's something you can do to help," Beck said.

"Glenn, is that just a question of regulation, do you think?" the president asked.

"A lot of it is. Yeah, a lot of it is; the inspections are insane," Beck replied.

"So they make the regulations so tough that — so could you do it? If you didn't have those regulations, could you do it on your ranch?" Trump asked.

"Yes," Beck replied.

"And is that the way to do it? Or do you think you need some pretty strong regulations?"

"Yes. Break the back of those processing plants. There are people that want to build processing plants everywhere. The regulations are killing us. Just killing us."

"So you're saying with less regulation, you think that the ranchers and farmers would do a very good job of processing the beef?" Trump asked.

"Yes, yes," Beck replied.

"Wow. I will look at that today. I've been hearing about this problem. For 20 years, I've been hearing about this problem," Trump responded.

"Free your people. Let your people go!" Beck joked.

"This could be a very good call for ranchers and farmers. No, for the country," Trump added.

"That would be good," Beck replied.

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.@POTUS tells me he will look into SLASHING harmful regulations in the beef industry that lead to high prices. I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers. Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry. If… pic.twitter.com/xxNBrhWUI4

— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 26, 2026

Beef prices have been increasing after cattle production has dropped in the U.S. since before 2024. A pound of beef cost on average about $5 in 2013, but the price has steadily risen to $6.89 by July 2026, a rise of about 37.8%.

"[The president] tells me he will look into SLASHING harmful regulations in the beef industry that lead to high prices," Beck posted on social media along with video of the conversation.

"I know firsthand how rigged the system is against independent American farmers," he added. "Four massive corporations control almost the entire meat processing industry. If President Trump can cut these regulations, it would be a HUGE WIN."

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