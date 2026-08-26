Hasan Piker is STILL mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Radical leftist Hasan Piker is at it again after spending the weekend mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk — singing the “We Are Charlie Kirk” AI-generated song while on a live tour.

A video circulating on social media shows Piker mocking Kirk in front of a crowd while his podcast co-hosts laugh.

“We are Charlie Kirk, we carry the flame / We’ll fight for the gospel, we’ll honor his name,” Piker sang while the crowd and co-hosts laughed along.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is disgusted.

“You have Hasan Piker, who these days is kind of just the Democrat Party spokesman, who just this weekend continued to mock Charlie’s death,” Gonzales says.

“It’s funny that a husband and a father was brutally murdered, assassinated in broad daylight for the entire world to see on film. It’s so funny. It’s so funny that he was murdered because he was speaking freely,” she continues.

“It’s so funny that Hasan Piker is out here mocking the death and somehow is still a hero to the left even though he literally calls for people to be murdered,” she adds, playing a clip of Piker saying that property owners should be killed.

“Kill those motherf**kers and murder those motherf**kers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f**king red capitalist blood, dude,” Piker said on his podcast.

“Hasan Piker, as we’ve talked about before, lives in like ... a $2.7 million home in West Hollywood,” Gonzales says.

“He thinks it's funny that Charlie Kirk died. He’s like, 'Just kill those property owners. Let the streets soak in their blood.' And he has a really nice life because of that,” she adds.

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