Jewish Democrat has stunning response when asked about Muslim candidate for Senate

A Jewish Democrat had a telling response when asked on CNN if he's supporting U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim.

Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey was being interviewed by Dana Bash when she asked him to entertain a theoretical question.

'For the future of our party, Democrats have to call out his hate and condemn these dangerous views.'

“I know this is a hypothetical. ... You’re a lifelong Democrat. If you were a Michigan voter, how would you vote in the Senate race?” asked Bash.

"One thing's clear. There’s no way I’m ever coming out for El-Sayed right now," Gottheimer responded with a laugh.

"This is a guy who has made it very clear his views toward, and has refused to back off his views toward, Jewish Americans," he added.

"And I hope he comes out and clarifies where he is. I also hope that he does the right thing and condemns Hasan Piker clearly, and in a language very clearly," Gottheimer concluded.

He went on to call out Democrat New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and others for not doing enough to call out anti-Semitism in their party.

The moment encapsulated the rift in the Democratic Party between those who support Jewish Americans and those who blame them for all of society's ills. Among the latter is Piker, who has said that America deserved the 9/11 terror attacks and has expressed support for terrorists as long as they're targeting Israel.

Video of the interaction was widely circulated on social media.

RELATED: Democratic Party has become so crazed, far-left AG Nessel avoids convention over safety

"For the future of our party, Democrats have to call out his hate and condemn these dangerous views. Anyone campaigning with him is part of the problem," said Gottheimer in a post on social media.

Others like Hunter Biden say the extremists are the future of the Democratic Party.

The full video of Gottheimer's appearance on CNN was available for viewing on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!