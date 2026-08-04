Democratic Party has become so crazed, far-left AG Dana Nessel is avoiding convention over safety fears

Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party has gotten so bad, she is refusing to attend the national convention out of fears for her personal safety.

Nessel, who is Jewish, said she's already faced anti-Semitic harassment and expects it to be far worse at the convention in August.

'People aren't interested in the fact that, you know, that I'm gay. They're not interested in the fact that I'm a woman. They are very interested in the fact that I'm Jewish.'

"I feel like my presence isn't going to be welcome. I don't want to get chased around. I don't want to get harassed," Nessel said at an anti-Semitism forum on Thursday.

"I don't want to get yelled and screamed at. I don't want to get booed off the stage, irrespective of what I'm saying," she added.

She went on to criticize the Democratic Party of Michigan for looking the other way regarding threats she's received.

"The threats that I receive are almost exclusively anti-Semitic threats," Nessel continued. "People aren't interested in the fact that, you know, that I'm gay. They're not interested in the fact that I'm a woman. They are very interested in the fact that I'm Jewish."

Nessel had been forced to drop felony charges against some students arrested at a pro-Palestine UM student encampment in 2024. She blamed the "circus-like" atmosphere surrounding the case that included accusations of bias against her.

"It's just been getting worse and worse. And worse," she added. "And I have profound fears about what is going to happen to this state and what is going to happen to this country if we don't have a significant change of course in what's going on and we don't do a better job of educating people about it and we don't do a better job of holding people accountable."

A handful of Democrats have been sounding the alarm about extremist politicians winning primary elections against more establishment candidates. Some Democrats are threatening to leave the party if it continues to veer into extremism related to anti-Semitism as well as communist economic policies.

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Derrick Honeyman, the spokesperson for the Michigan Democratic Party, said they were focused on "ensuring party-hosted events are safe and secure environments" for the attendees of the convention.

"We reject anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hateful conduct," he added. "We are working diligently with stakeholders, elected officials, and party membership to prepare for our August convention and look forward to welcoming Michigan Democrats to the Lansing Center on August 29."

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