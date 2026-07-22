Bill Maher makes astounding threat to Democrats unless they abandon communism

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has excoriated the continued drift of the Democratic Party toward the far left and now says he might even vote for a Republican for president in 2028.

Maher was speaking with Jonathan Karl of ABC News about being awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for Humor when he admitted he may vote for Vice President JD Vance.

'Yes. My vote is in play. ... I'm not living in communist America.'

Maher said he was still critical of the Republican Party but that some Democrats are just too far left for him. He launched into the critique after Karl asked him why Democrats are afraid of coming on his show.

"Democrats are cowardly. They're cowardly," Maher said.

"Their party is being taken over now by, every day I hear about a new very radical — I feel very good about 10, whenever years ago, I did lose fans because I wasn't going to go along with some of this crazy stuff on the left too," he explained.

"I didn't change really on what I thought about the right, but just, I can't sit and just not notice stuff, which people seem to want to do because it's all about my team or your team," Maher added. "But, you know, there's some crazy stuff. You know, when we're cheering for the intifada, cut, I'm out."

He was referring to several Democratic candidates who have expressed their criticism of Israel by showing support for terrorist groups the nation's military targeted.

"You told JD Vance you're open, your vote is up for grabs," Karl said.

"Yes. My vote is in play because it can't be Trump running. So, I'm not living in communist America," Maher replied.

He said he expects and hopes the Democrats will "do very well" in the upcoming midterms. He was less certain about Democrats in 2028 because the Democratic Socialists of America are pushing policies that are explicitly communist in nature, which he opposes.

"2028 is a different story because by then this wing of the party, this new wing with all the energy — and it's not just a few people anymore," Maher added.

"Could you see yourself voting for JD Vance?" Karl asked.

"Yes," Maher replied. "If this is the Democratic side, yes."

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Establishment Democrats have sounded the alarm about extremists making inroads in the party after several democratic socialist candidates defeated other Democrats in recent primary elections.

While Vance is considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2028, Blaze News contributor Frank DeVito has argued that U.S. strikes on Iran and the partisan fight over the U.S. relationship with Israel has complicated his path to the presidency.

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