‘Run him for Congress’: Anti-ICE arsonist checks every Democrat activist box

Another leftist attack outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan has struck New York City, with 43-year-old Andrew Arrabaca landing himself in handcuffs as the alleged perpetrator.

The former U.S Army soldier allegedly doused the stairwell with gasoline, ignited it with a firework, and sent flames and smoke up the front of the building before shooting an airsoft gun.

“In fairness, he’s lighting gas on fire on cement,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau says on “Stu and Dave Do America." “That’s just going to go out, right?”

“But there was also fireworks and some other explosives. People were hurt, right?” co-host Stu Burguiere chimes in. “This is not like a nothing scenario.”

Stu also points out that this is becoming increasingly common on the left.

“This is not Osama bin Laden, right? This is not ... like this person necessarily tried to kill a bunch of people, but it is pretty indicative of what goes on over and over again with these leftists. They’re doing this stuff all the time,” he says.

“This is inherent on the left. This is part of the movement. ... It’s an extreme part of the movement, but it is central to what they’re doing and also something that often mainstream normal leftists, Democrats just overlook because it doesn’t count,” he continues. “They just delete all the left-wing violence and only look at right-wing violence.”

And in a press conference following the attack, FBI assistant director in charge James Barnacle let the public know that officials are taking the situation "very seriously."

“On his cart — he had a cart — he had anti-ICE literature on it. When he was being arrested, he yelled derogatory terms to ICE, used bad words. Obviously, he is an anti-American, anti-government extremist,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said in a press conference after the attack.

“We know that from what he said. We know that from what he has said post-arrest, and we know that from his actions that he tried to take today,” Barnacle added.

“I mean,” Stu comments, “run him for Congress if that’s his profile.”

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