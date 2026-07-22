The 4 Republicans who betrayed Trump on trans-identifying military members

An amendment to a House bill intended to codify the president's executive order against transgender-identifying people serving in the military has failed after four Republicans voted with Democrats.

The amendment would have required all military personnel to serve as their biological gender but failed on a vote of 217 to 212 on Tuesday. Supporters said the ban was necessary to ensure military readiness and discipline.

'Four "republicans" just betrayed President Trump and our military in favor of the Transgenders.'

Below are the Republicans who voted against the amendment proposed by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Rep. Kimberlyn King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands

Rep. Mike Lawler of New York

Rep. James Moylan of Guam

Boebert responded with a condemnation of the four Republicans.

"Four 'republicans' just betrayed President Trump and our military in favor of the Transgenders. DISGUSTING!" she wrote on social media.

However, a separate amendment proposed by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was supported by five Democrats to pass a ban on transgender medical procedures and treatments provided by the military.

She also proposed an amendment restricting biological males from K-12 sports at schools run by the Department of War. That amendment passed as well.

"Let's be clear: transgender ideology is a mental health crisis, not a medical one," wrote Mace on social media.

"Mentally ill individuals should not be serving in combat," she added. "Not one defense dollar should ever be wasted on chemical and surgical sex change procedures. Our NDAA amendment makes sure it never will."

RELATED: Poll of military members finds a majority approve of Trump

The president first issued a transgender ban in the military during his first term in 2017.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender[s] in the military would entail," he wrote at the time.

Trump renewed the ban in his second term and argued that those suffering from gender dysphoria were at odds with the military's "high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity."

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