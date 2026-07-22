Drug suspect's vehicle lands on top of cop's windshield during chase — and wild police video captures how it all went down

Georgia police video captured how a drug suspect's vehicle ended up on top of a cop's windshield during a chase last week.

The Sandy Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit on Friday assisted the Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Field Office with the apprehension of Jorge Luis Delgado-Bermudez, who was wanted on Fulton County drug charges, including methamphetamine and cocaine offenses, police said.

'Georgia is another breed.'

The suspect also has ties to a larger criminal organization and is facing federal charges, police said.

As officers attempted to safely box in the suspect's vehicle near the 8100 block of Colquitt Road, the suspect's vehicle struck a concrete barrier, which caused its rear end to lift and land on top of a Sandy Springs Police patrol vehicle, police said.

With that, the suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody without further incident, police said.

No officers or members of the public were injured, police added.

RELATED: Blaze News original: Have a laugh at supremely stupid crime suspects who gift-wrapped their arrests for cops — part 1

WAGA-TV reported that officials haven't yet confirmed the name of the larger criminal organization allegedly tied to Delgado-Bermudez.

The station added that authorities haven't released the time the collision took place or where the suspect is being held.

Image source: Sandy Springs (Ga.) Police

More than 500 commenters (and counting) offered their perspectives on the unorthodox arrest under the police department's Facebook post about the incident:

"And he STILL tried to run!!!" one commenter noted.

"Georgia is another breed," another user declared. "Never run from the cops there; if Sandy Springs doesn't get you, [state police] will total 10 cruisers to catch you."

"I got got a feeling [state police] goes through more cruisers than Rosco P. [Coltrane] and Cletus," another commenter said, invoking characters from "The Dukes of Hazzard."

"Is it me, or did the crunching of cars and glass sound just like 'We Will Rock You?'" a Queen fan wondered.

"Almost hit the goose," another commenter observed.

"'You got the wrong one' as he's actively running," another user said.

"Hey insurance, a car just flew into my windshield," another commenter quipped.

"Hey sarge, so what had happened was ..." another user joked.

"The new and improved Pit Maneuver!!!" another commenter exclaimed.

"I don't think he's going anywhere now," another user said.

"Yeah, dispatch, I just pulled under the vehicle!" another commenter wrote.

"Dude, that's not a parking spot," another user joked.

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