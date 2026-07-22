Anti-aging mogul's next act? He'll harvest organs from his own clone

Tech-fueled "Don't Die" activist Bryan Johnson is known for finding ways to de-age himself in the hopes of living forever.

On Tuesday, he announced he believes he has figured out a way to keep himself, and eventually everyone else, going indefinitely.

'This may be scary to some people ... a dystopian future.'

It brings a whole new meaning to passing on costs to the next generation.

Johnson revealed in a recent YouTube video that he has an autoimmune disease, describing it as an incurable illness.

"My stomach is eating itself," Johnson stated.

He went on to describe autoimmune gastritis, a chronic inflammatory disease that occurs when one's immune system attacks the stomach lining cells.

Johnson acquired his wealth by selling his digital payments company to PayPal in 2013 for a cool $800 million, and he has since become known for his attempts to beat the aging process through clean eating, extreme health regimens, and even using his teenage son's blood.

Now, Johnson says the best way to prolong a human life, starting with his own, will strike numerous people as a nightmarish option.

"I just cloned myself ... as a newborn," Johnson wrote on X.

"This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now. This may be scary to some people ... a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health."

The 48-year-old said that with this clone, he will "become [his] own blood boy," develop new treatments, and even be able to inject himself with "young cells."

Perhaps most disturbingly, Johnson also said his clone would serve him by "grow[ing] organs for transplantation."

RELATED: Anti-aging mogul who used son as 'blood boy' reveals his incurable diagnosis

I just cloned myself...as a newborn



With this clone, I can:



+ become my own blood boy

+ test therapies on the clone

+ grow organs for transplantation

+ develop new treatments

+ inject young cells



This baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now.



This may be scary to some… pic.twitter.com/Ved8ij9Col

— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 21, 2026

Describing his desired process as "a path to reverse aging," Johnson's plan mirrors a very specific plot already explored through cinema. Both 2005's "The Island" and 1979's "Parts: The Clonus Horror" focus on a secret facility that houses clones of the elite who are used for organ harvesting when their owner falls ill.

In "The Island," clones who gain consciousness in the facility are told they survived a chemical weapons attack and must stay inside as the outer world is uninhabitable. Residents who win "the lottery" are told they are being transported to a paradise that acts as humanity's last livable location. In reality, the clone is taken into a surgery room where they are killed and harvested for whatever their owner requires.

"I mentioned getting diagnosed with an incurable disease is one of the best things that has happened to me in a long time. It's opened up a frontier of new paths to repair and strengthen the body. This is the first example," Johnson wrote.

RELATED: Who wants to live forever?

While Johnson cites existing clinical trials that use cells to cure certain ailments, those are obtained either voluntarily from a host or from leading stem cell clinics in places like Panama.

For Johnson however, his desire is to "rebuild" his body "organ by organ" using a clone of himself as the resource.

"There's no real limitation in imagining," Johnson insisted. "My body will accept them [because] they're my cells," adding that "foreign cells are at risk of being rejected."

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