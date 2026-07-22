Charlie Kirk’s favorite wins Republican primary for Arizona governor

As the general election draws closer by the day, Arizona Republican voters have given a resounding answer for their gubernatorial pick this week.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) emerged victorious in Tuesday’s Republican primary for governor, defeating fellow U.S. Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.).

'No matter what your political party is or your background, you deserve a better leader than Katie Hobbs.'

With 84% of the vote counted, Biggs secured a commanding 73.4% of the share, while Schweikert trailed with 14.7%.

In a statement posted to X, Biggs wrote that he was “deeply honored” by the nomination.

“This campaign has been driven by our grassroots supporters from the day we launched in January 2025 with a clear mission of Restoring the American Dream in our great state,” he continued. “Our goal has always been to unite the Republican Party and we’ve done that as much as any nominee in recent memory."

Turning his attention to the general election, Biggs took aim at his opponent, incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

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“As we advance to the General Election, I want to make sure every Arizonan knows this: No matter what your political party is or your background, you deserve a better leader than Katie Hobbs,” he said.

The Republican Governors Association congratulated Biggs on his nomination, writing, “While Katie Hobbs has delivered higher costs and fewer opportunities, Andy Biggs is ready to cut taxes, grow the economy, secure the border, and get Arizona back on track.”

According to the candidates’ most recent campaign finance reports, Hobbs holds a cash-on-hand advantage, with nearly $2 million compared to Biggs' roughly $1.3 million.

Hobbs ran uncontested in the Democratic primary. In the 2022 gubernatorial election, she narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake by less than one percentage point.

President Donald Trump endorsed Biggs for governor in April 2025, a backing the congressman leaned heavily into throughout his primary campaign, focusing on border security and lowering taxes.

Biggs also positioned himself as someone who can work across the political aisle, telling USA Today, “I may be conservative, but I’ve also shown that even when you’re conservative, if you look to collaborate, you can find points and ways to collaborate with even people who fundamentally disagree with you on other things.”

More than a third of Arizona voters are not registered with either major party.

Before his passing, the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was a public supporter of Biggs, saying at the end of May 2025 during a Turning Point Action rally, “We need to lock down Arizona, and doing that starts with taking down Katie Hobbs and winning back the governor’s mansion. And nobody is better equipped to do that than Rep. Andy Biggs."

Trump carried Arizona by 5.5 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, the largest margin among the seven swing states. Still, Democrats have continued to perform well statewide, holding both U.S. Senate seats as well as the offices of attorney general and secretary of state.

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