We need America First governors to restore state sovereignty

President Trump is driving the long-overdue transformation of the federal government at an impressive pace. Congress must keep up. Once it does, the states will be next to restore the vertical balance of power in 2026. Arizona will need a governor who understands this mission and vision. That’s why I’m running for governor in 2026.

From day one, President Trump and his team aggressively tackled the worst aspects of Washington’s bloated and corrupt government. He assembled a top-tier team of more than 1,000 experts to audit the reckless spending and financial mismanagement. He also appointed highly qualified leaders to fill his Cabinet and key executive positions, ensuring a strong and capable administration.

In two years, states will need America First leaders who are ready to restore sovereignty and put their citizens first.

What did the team of auditor geeks uncover? Billions of dollars in unauthorized payments, including duplicate transactions funding woke, anti-American programs worldwide. These findings expose the systemic erosion of our economy, culture, and freedom.

That’s why the left is freaking out. Leftists cry “fascism” when the Trump administration is actually dismantling the corrupt connection between government and private-sector subsidies. They accuse the DOGE of abusing its power simply for exposing the financial trail of bureaucratic corruption.

Democrats are in shock. They can’t believe American voters rejected their radical agenda — open borders, releasing violent criminals onto the streets, enabling rampant retail theft, using tax dollars to fund unrestricted abortions, inviting drag queens into kindergartens, and allowing male athletes to compete against women. Their disbelief is the clearest sign yet that the American people have had enough.

To the few Democrats left, America is a systemically racist and misogynistic nation.

As they regroup and elect radicals to lead their party, Democrats continue to protest what they see as the unfairness of President Trump and his supporters' efforts to dismantle the woke and weaponized national government.

If Congress follows Trump’s lead and prioritizes massive spending cuts, America will enter a new era of prosperity. It could be a golden age. Why worry about the “debt ceiling” when Congress has ignored it for years to enable runaway spending? Why fret over the “cost” of returning money to the American taxpayer? After all, it’s their money.

The most important thing that Congress can do to deliver on Trump’s mandate is to slash federal spending. No more lip service about trimming around the edges.

If Congress won’t attack the structural deficit of more than $2 trillion per year, the markets will impose discipline. And that won’t be pleasant.

In his second inaugural address, President Trump warned that out-of-control spending was fueling inflation. He was right. Now is the time to address it.

If Congress reins in spending, it will also reduce the size and power of the national government.

By the 2026 elections, the economy will be stronger, the federal government will be shrinking, and states will continue to regain their authority. This will mark the rebirth of federalism and the restoration of vertical separation of powers.

Republicans will expand their majorities in the House and Senate, empowering states to govern with greater authority and sovereignty. The United States must return to a federal system of government, not the centralized bureaucracy it has become.

That is why, in two years, states will need America First leaders who are ready to restore sovereignty and put their citizens first.