VIDEO: Anti-ICE agitator tosses incendiary liquid and sets it ablaze at federal building, DHS claims

Surveillance video captures the moment a man apparently sparked a large fire in front of a federal building in New York City on Monday.

The man attempted to flee on foot but was captured and arrested, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The department described him as a protester opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Photographs from the location also showed a cart with a sign reading, 'ICE OFF OUR STREETS.'

A federal employee and a civilian were injured during the fracas, but the injuries were described as minor.

"This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody," wrote FBI Director Kash Patel on social media Monday. "FBI [Joint Terrorism Task Force] is investigating the incident."

The man set off fireworks, spilled what appeared to be gasoline in front of the building, and lit it on fire, according to the DHS.

"An FPS Protective Security Officer swiftly tackled and detained the agitator, sustaining minor injuries during the incident," said the DHS statement. "Officers quickly recovered the individual’s bag, which contained what appeared to be two pellet guns and a manifesto. EMS, FBI, and the NYPD are on the scene."

Two law enforcement sources told Fox News that the suspect was identified as Andrew Arrabaca and that he possessed "anti-ICE stuff" during the attack.

Video of the smoke billowing up from the federal building and the police response was widely circulated on social media.

Getty photographs from the location also showed a cart with a sign reading, "ICE OFF OUR STREETS."

RELATED: Democratic mayor installs 'anti-ICE' signs all over L.A. — Trump admin issues MOCKING response

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) released a statement condemning the attack.

"What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing," he said on social media. "I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD, and we will support the federal investigation. Our administration will continue to ensure that every New Yorker is safe in their city — and hold accountable any who threaten that."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also issued a statement.

"Acts of terror and violence have no place in our city and will never be tolerated. The individual responsible for this must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Jeffries said in part.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!