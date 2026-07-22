Glenn Beck: Far-left Democrats are plotting to destroy America right in front of our eyes

The Democratic Socialists of America have released their new platform, which is titled “Workers Deserve More.” And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has been left wondering — who are the workers?

“Well, you can ask Mamdani because he apparently knows. Well, no, actually, they asked him yesterday, and it stumped him. He couldn’t answer who workers were,” he says.

The new platform also commits to “abolish the United States Senate, replacing the president and the Supreme Court with an executive and a judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.”

“That means that you just want to abolish the United States of America,” Glenn comments.

The group also wants “to take the largest corporations into public ownership,” which Glenn immediately pegs as “communism.”

“Abolishing ICE, granting amnesty to all immigrants, defunding the Department of War, and eventually writing a new constitution,” he says. “That’s interesting.”

“In their words, ... some demands may be achievable under the current system, but complete victory, I’m quoting, ‘requires building a new society from the ground up,’” he explains. “Well, the good news is, we know how that society looks, because it looks like the former Soviet Union or the current Chinese government.”

“This has been done before, and this is where the left loses. They always lose because they combine communism with radicalism and explosions and terrorism,” he adds.

Leftists like Hasan Piker are even openly copying Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao, who oversaw the deaths of millions of his civilians under his “new society.”

In a clip from the College Democrats of America summer convention on July 18, Piker, dressed as Mao, said: “No more to Trumpism, but no more to the Democrats who compromise, who conciliate, and who betray us.”

“No more to the fascist reactionaries, but no more to the Democrats who will collaborate and cooperate with the fascists, who will fund ICE, who will fund Israel,” he added.

“This is exactly, exactly the way it has happened every single time,” Glenn comments.

“You’re teaching people to hate. You’re praising Chairman Mao, and you say you want to change the constitution,” he says. “No.”

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