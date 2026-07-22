Elon Musk wants 'historically accurate' 'Odyssey' movie — and may put his money where his mouth is

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has vowed to help create a "historically accurate" movie version of "The Odyssey" after issuing strong condemnations against the casting in Christopher Nolan's depiction of the epic Greek poem.

Musk previously called Nolan an "anti-white racist" for casting a Mexican-Kenyan actress for the role of Helen of Troy. He then pushed a popular online theory that Nolan "desecrated" the Homeric epic in order to fulfill Academy Award rules on diversity.

'Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.'

"Chris Nolan is pissing on Homer's grave. Disgraceful," he added.

Musk's own artificial intelligence engine found the diversity accusation to be without merit, stating, "No major studio film needs a diverse cast for Best Picture consideration."

After the film came out to critical acclaim and box office success, Musk appeared to signal his continued displeasure with the movie in a response Tuesday.

Musk replied with two words when a user suggested that he put up $100 million to have Mel Gibson direct a version of "The Odyssey" with "painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting" and strict adherence to the dialogue of the poem.

"I'm down," the trillionaire said.

He went on to say that his artificial intelligence engine would produce a historically accurate version as well.

"Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer," he wrote on the X platform, which he also owns.

He added a user-generated short movie of scenes from the ancient epic developed through the AI engine.

Others have criticized the casting decisions in the Nolan version, which included a character not in the original epic portrayed by transgender-identifying actress Elliot Paige.

However, predictions that audiences would reject the very expensive film appear to have missed the mark, as many theaters report sold-out screenings. The movie has already earned $264 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing opening for a Nolan movie worldwide.

RELATED: ‘OD’ SQUAD: Whining, wacko stars can’t keep ‘Odyssey’ from box office glory

Others like philosophy professor Owen Anderson, who sometimes writes opinions for Blaze News, argue that Nolan's epic is a "profoundly conservative" film based on the overarching themes about society and human nature.

"Rather than modernize Homer or turn the poem into another sermon about race, gender, or contemporary politics, Nolan has made a movie about the collapse of civilization itself," Anderson explains. "The central question is not simply whether Odysseus will make it home. It is whether a civilization built on pagan foundations possesses the moral resources to repair the evil it has unleashed."

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