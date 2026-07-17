‘OD’ SQUAD: Whining, wacko stars can’t keep ‘Odyssey’ from box office glory

“The Odyssey” is destined for box office glory despite its anti-PR blitz.

Christopher Nolan’s take on Homer’s epic poem could generate $100 million this weekend. That’s impressive, especially for a film that feels like a homework assignment on paper.

Stallone’s early days are rocket fuel for the soul. He had nothing, suffered from a speech impediment, and seemed the most unlikely movie star possible.

Nolan is simply the most in-demand filmmaker of our era. Sorry, Mr. Spielberg, but it’s true.

Just don’t thank the film’s stars, who have spent weeks trying to scare half the country from seeing the film. Lupita Nyong’o, cast as Helen of Troy, mocked Homer for not giving enough time to his female characters. Samantha Morton, who plays a witchy woman in the saga, also played the down-with-the-patriarchy card to the press.

John Leguizamo is spending his red-carpet time demanding more Latino representation on screen. Hey, John, you’ve got seven upcoming screen credits. Can’t you let other Latino actors get a gig?

Co-star Elliot Page, who calls herself transgender, is using the publicity tour to spout gobbledygook about gender and sexuality.

Is this any way to market a movie? Good thing Nolan’s unparalleled skill behind the camera has movie fans panting in anticipation.

Who knows? If the film’s stars stuck to the promotional script, it might make even more money ...

Breadstick nationalism

Speaking of Leguizamo, the actor popped up on “The Daily Show” this week to argue in favor of birthright citizenship. OK, we’ll listen. But how? He said that white Americans once came here illegally.

What’s the opposite of a mic drop?

“America works on the Olive Garden rule: When you’re here, you’re family,” he said.

Later, the actor made that comment sound brilliant by comparison.

“Now, the Trump administration says that we’re not talking about all children of immigrants. We’re only saying birthright citizenship doesn’t apply to children of people here illegally or temporarily. But how far back do you want to take that? Because at some point, every white person was here illegally.”

Maybe he should go back to culturally appropriating Greek culture on-screen ...

RELATED: BILL PILLED: Maher warns fellow Democrats that they're headed for woke-tastrophe

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Serkis maximus

Andy Serkis is having a rough year.

The actor/director/CGI performer’s “Animal Farm” stunk up theaters just a few short weeks ago. Serkis’ pet project ignored George Orwell’s intentions, and the film cratered at the box office.

Still, brighter days lie ahead for the talented star. He’ll be directing the next “Lord of the Rings” movie. Except some intrepid journalist tried to shame him over the previous films’ lack of, wait for it, diversity.

How many moviegoers rejected the original “Rings” trilogy for that very reason? You can count them all on one hand.

Serkis, to our surprise, didn’t go the Apology Tour route. Nor did he vow to be an “ally” moving forward. Why? This isn’t 2020 anymore.

He did strike a diplomatic note while suggesting he won’t be bullied into adding Zendaya into yet another movie.

“Yes, there have been criticisms. ... This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that. But I don’t think we will be doing a politically correct, just-casting-for-the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film. So, it’s only where relevant basically.”

It’s not, “Go pound sand,” but it’s not a knee-bending retreat either. We’ll take it ...

‘Rocky’ packs a punch

“I Play Rocky” sounds like the latest example of Hollywood’s imagination drain. The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 1976 boxing classic and the man who risked everything to make it to the big screen.

It’s not a reboot, a sequel, a prequel, or a reimagining ... but it’s still a recycling project.

The trailer might change your mind.

Director Peter Farrelly is best known for wacky comedies like “Kingpin” and “Dumb and Dumber.” He shifted to dramatic fare with the Oscar-winning “Green Book,” and he looks like a fine choice to helm this inspirational yarn.

Stallone’s early days are rocket fuel for the soul. He had nothing, suffered from a speech impediment, and seemed the most unlikely movie star possible. But he had a dream, a vision, and a screenplay about a ham-and-egger who gets a shot at the title.

The rest is history, of course, but the story behind the story remains fascinating. It helps that star Anthony Ippolito looks and sounds just like the young Stallone.

It’s stunning.

“I Play Rocky” hits theater Nov. 13, and it could be just the movie we’ve been waiting for.