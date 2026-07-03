BILL PILLED: Maher warns fellow Democrats that they're headed for woke-tastrophe

It finally happened. We’ve grown tired of those mush-mouthed Minions.

At least a little.

Walz just pardoned an illegal immigrant who previously sexually assaulted a 10-year-old. It appears he did so to prevent the man’s deportation.

“Minions and Monsters” opens wide this weekend, and the early box office results are good ... not monstrous. The film should pull in $75 million or so over the five-day holiday weekend.

Great numbers, no doubt. Yet “Minions: The Rise of Gru” brought in $107 million over three days in 2022. These silly supporting creatures have milked their yellow-powered shtick for longer than anyone expected.

Now, at last, the gravy train may be slowing. That means we’ll only get three to five more sequels before Hollywood calls it a day ...

Minion minimum

You can’t say Bill Maher didn’t warn his fellow Democrats.

No liberal comedian has been tougher on his own side than Maher, the newest Mark Twain Prize winner. He’s blasted his fellow progressives over the woke mind virus, campus anti-Semitism, and more.

Now, after telling Vice President JD Vance his vote might be in play for 2028, he’s warning his fellow Democrats. Again. Maher said the election of three far-far-left Democrats in New York signals a party shift that could cost them the White House.

“So, how are they going to blow [retaking the White House in 2028]? I don’t know, but they seem to be well on their way.”

The left hasn’t listened to Maher yet, even though he’s trying to save them from themselves. Here’s betting they’ll tune him out anew ...

Charity case

What do you get the couple that has it all? How about the address of the nearest charity?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot soon, and the happy couple just cut checks totaling $26 million to various charities to honor the moment.

The 20 charities include nine food banks, an animal cruelty organization, seven educational programs, and three children’s hospitals.

In lieu of gifts, please don’t judge us for our opulent bank accounts ...

RELATED: VEEP TV: JD slays in 'View' ratings coup

Andrew Harnik/Al Drago/Getty Images

The doctor is in

Deadline is furious that President Donald Trump has a sense of humor.

The president just shared a “deepfake” AI video where he plays a doctor addressing the celebrity rise of “Trump derangement syndrome.” It’s a farcical clip featuring TDS victims like Robert De Niro, Rosie O’Donnell, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The visuals are inconsistent. The De Niro imitation is all but perfect, while the others are clearly not the real deal.

It’s instantly fake and funny, and it’s not intended to convince anyone it’s real. Yet Deadline calls it a “deepfake” and suggests it could be banned under new legislation. Except in the next breath, it admits those rules wouldn’t likely apply to the clip.

The No Fakes Act ... gives individuals the right to authorize the use of their voice and likeness in digital replication. It’s unlikely, though, that the type of video that Trump posted would be restricted, as there are exclusions for news, documentary, and sports, as well as biographical works, or for purposes of comment, criticism, or parody.

So, never mind, we suppose ...

Last Walz?

Justine Bateman is the celebrity activist we didn’t know we needed.

The former “Family Ties” star has raged against AI, supported free speech, and defied her industry’s rigid groupthink.

Now, she’s taking on Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) in a way none of her higher profile peers might. Walz just pardoned an illegal immigrant who previously sexually assaulted a 10-year-old. It appears he did so to prevent the man’s deportation.

She dubbed Walz “grotesque” on social media for his actions. It’s even worse than “knucklehead,” the moniker he gave himself in his disastrous VP debate two years ago. It’s a perfect coda to the new documentary “Minnesota Mao,” the Alpha News production that skewered Walz and his inept leadership.

The better Walz nickname is coming soon: ex-governor ...

Turn on the dark

You don’t say no to Spidey.

Actress Sadie Sink is part of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” but we have no clue about her role mere weeks before its July 31 release. Turns out she was mostly in the dark too.

The actress admits she didn’t even get her hands on the film’s script until she was en route to the set for the first time.

“I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man.”

At least she knew Supergirl was nowhere to be found on the set. Phew!