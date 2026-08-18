JD Vance warns Republicans: Ignore young voters’ economic pain at your own risk

Vice President JD Vance is sounding the alarm within his own party.

While rejecting socialism, Vance argued in an interview on Fox News that Republicans cannot dismiss the growing interest young voters have in it — as they are looking for answers in a struggling economy.

“Our response to socialism, which is a dangerous and destructive ideology, it’s been tried in the past and failed, our response to that can’t be just to ignore the economic concerns that I think are feeding this rising interest in socialism,” Vance said.

And Vance is letting those young voters know that they’re not being forgotten.

“And I guess I would say to that young person that you as an American citizen deserve to have a good life in this country, and you deserve to have a government that is making it easier for you to start a family, for you to afford to get a good education, for you to have a good job, for you to afford a home,” he said.

Vance went on to champion the slow but positive results the Trump administration is seeing.

“We’re seeing trillions of dollars of new investment into this country, which means good middle class jobs for young people, middle income people all across our country. We’re seeing housing prices finally stabilized. They doubled during the Biden administration. They have finally kind of flatlined during the first year and a half of the Trump administration,” he explained.

“We also want to get interest rates down, of course, so that young people can afford a home. We want people to be able to afford the good things about this wonderful country that we all live in,” he continued, before issuing a “warning” to his “fellow Republicans.”

“If we don’t get this right, don’t blame young people for being sympathetic to socialism. We’ve got to blame ourselves,” he added.

And BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t impressed with the economy yet either.

“Is it working?” Gray asks. “I hope so. I mean, the prices aren’t coming down yet, but that’s I believe almost entirely due to the Strait of Hormuz. That’s just thrown a monkey wrench into everything.”

“They’re celebrating a slower rate of inflation,” executive producer Keith Malinak says. “Well, it’s still inflation. And we mocked the Biden administration mercilessly for that kind of stance.”

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