Army to execute Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan the old-fashioned way — and Republicans are all for it

The man who shot and killed 13 people at Fort Hood nearly two decades ago will face execution by firing squad, according to an order from President Donald Trump.

U.S. Army Major and psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan was convicted for the Nov. 2009 mass shooting that killed 13 and injured at least 30 others near Killeen, Texas. He was sentenced to death after a 2013 court-martial.

Hasan said in court that the attack was intended to keep the US out of Afghanistan and avoid the killing of his fellow Muslims.

On Monday, the president approved the U.S. Army firing squad execution recommended by Sec. of War Pete Hegseth, according to a statement from Sean Parnell, Hegseth's spokesperson.

"The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come," wrote Parnell on social media Monday.

Hegseth called it "justice," while Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it an "appropriate punishment for a terrorist!"

The U.S. Army has not carried out the death penalty for 65 years, according to the Associated Press.

Hasan yelled, "Allahu Akbar!" before beginning the attack with a laser-sighted handgun. He intentionally targeted military members.

His rampage ended when Fort Hood civilian police Sergeant Mark Todd fired at Hasan and paralyzed him from the waist down.

Hasan said in court that the attack was intended to keep the U.S. out of Afghanistan and avoid the killing of his fellow Muslims.

Hasan would have escaped the death penalty and given life in prison if just one member of the court-martial jury had voted against the decision, but they unanimously approved the death penalty.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas released a statement approving of the decision.

"Nidal Hasan is a radical Islamist terrorist who carried out an attack in Texas that killed and injured dozens of Americans," the senator said. "He deserves to be executed for his crimes, and I have fought throughout my entire Senate career to see that justice is served. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Hegseth for taking that decision."

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The Fort Hood attack was the worst terror attack in U.S. history since 9/11 until the San Bernardino terrorist shooting in 2015, which killed 14.

Hasan is one of four men on military death row at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

The decision comes at a time when the botched lethal injection of a woman in Tennessee has led to a national debate about capital punishment.

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