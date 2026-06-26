VEEP TV: JD slays in 'View' ratings coup

Vice President JD Vance gave “The View” plenty to chew on last week. Facts. Knowledge. Arguments that didn’t require a tinfoil hat.

The Republican did something else during his trip to the far, far-left showcase. He gave the gals a ratings boost. The show’s 3.3 million viewers represented the highest “View” tally since 2024.

81-year-old Rod Stewart recently canceled a few shows due to illness. When he returned to the stage, he needed oxygen to get through a Utah performance.

That makes sense, since the ABC showcase rarely offers opposing views from the right and Vance has a reputation for being a thoughtful guest.

Even “View” haters wanted to see what went down.

So will this open the floodgates for more right-leaning guests on the show?

Of course not. In fact, co-host Joy Behar took heat from her fellow panelists for being friendly with Vance. Plus, a steady stream of smart, thoughtful conservatives would expose “The View” audience to sane opinions that clash with the show’s conspiratorial blather.

That ratings boost sure was nice, but you can bet ABC won’t let it happen again …

Super stupor

You can’t say Milly Alcock isn’t committed to “the bit.” And by that, we mean being as woke as possible while promoting her new film, “Supergirl.”

She previously trashed Christian dads and played the victim card over viewers who allegedly objectify her physique. That drew swift comparisons to Rachel Zegler, whose woke musings in the run-up to “Snow White’s” release built enough bad buzz that the film never recovered.

The live-action update lost a reported $170 million for Team Disney.

Alcock is walking, nay running, in Zegler’s footsteps, even as box office predictions suggest “Supergirl” will lose millions, too. This week, she did it again.

“I think that [Supergirl is] a really great representation of what a modern woman can be. She can be strong, she can be tough, she can be messy. And I love how this film doesn’t center around any sort of love or romance or anything like that at all. She has such resilience — and I think that [the LGBTQ+] community is so, so resilient. I’m really honored that they can connect to her.”

She later declared that her Supergirl would be bisexual.

That sound you hear is Zegler’s agent popping open a bottle of champagne ...

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Bourne that way

Wait, did Kathleen Kennedy get a new job?

The woman many blame for the demise of the “Star Wars” franchise is no longer with Lucasfilm or Disney. She still set a curious standard for woke storytelling, from her “the force is female” mantra to trashing iconic characters like Luke Skywalker.

Even “South Park” mocked her “Star Wars” reign: “Put a chick in it! Make her lame and gay!”

Kennedy is not attached to the “Bourne” franchise, but that popular saga may be taking a very Kennedy-like approach to its future.

The InSneider reports that Zendaya is in play to replace franchise star Matt Damon in the saga. It wouldn’t be the first “Bourne” film sans Damon. Jeremy Renner starred in “The Bourne Legacy,” a 2012 film that didn’t light up the box office as expected ($113 million stateside).

It’s a potential gender AND race swap, two staples of the woke Hollywood era. Zendaya is a young, talented star, but physically she looks like she would struggle to open an aspirin bottle, let alone tackle an army of thugs.

We’ll have to see if this is a trial balloon of a story or signs that the Kennedy-ization of Hollywood continues …

Rock till you drop

The Who sang, “Hope I die before I get old” on “My Generation” back in 1965. Now, some aging singers are proving how hard it is to keep rocking into their golden years.

First, 81-year-old Rod Stewart recently canceled a few shows due to illness. When he returned to the stage, he needed oxygen to get through a Utah performance. Then, Lionel Ritchie, 77, left the stage early on the first stop of his current tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, after feeling dizzy on stage.

Some stars simply refuse to retire. Others love performing so much they can’t imagine calling it a career. There’s something noble about older stars giving their all to the fans, especially those who are roughly the same age as them.

We want them to be forever young, but their mortality is a stark reminder of our own. Perhaps that’s why the Who’s 2025 North American tour, the band’s farewell, was called “This Song Is Over.”