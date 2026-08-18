Raw chicken video goes viral, and you might never eat at Popeyes again

A new viral video has taken social media by storm, and it might change American’s fast-food habits forever.

The video shows a Popeyes employee filming himself while preparing raw chicken for customers, before disturbingly farting on the chicken. The employee then posted it on social media himself before getting fired.

“I don’t know if you eat at Popeyes. I don’t know that you’ll ever eat at Popeyes after watching this,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

“When I go there, I mainly only go for their biscuits, and I really hope no one’s farting on the biscuits,” co-host Dave Landau chimes in, admitting that before the release of the video, Popeyes was in his top five fast-food restaurants.

“But I mean, honestly, probably eating that chicken through the drive-thru and going is safer than going into the store,” he says. “There’s a lot of stuff that happens at those Popeyes.”

“It does feel like you take your life into your own hands a little bit, not just with the typical heart attack risk that you have at any fast-food place, but there seems to be additional risk at Popeyes,” Stu says.

However, the fart video isn’t the only problem Popeyes is facing.

“Texas customers are suing Popeyes, Dave, for $1.5 million, alleging they found a condom-like foreign object in their chicken,” Stu explains.

“What do you mean condom-like foreign object?” he asks. “Like generally speaking, you kind of know what it is, right? It’s either a condom or it’s not.”

“This stuff just grosses me out,” he adds.

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