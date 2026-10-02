Clancy’s lawyer FLIPS, says ‘there’s no evidence’ she killed her kids — Sara Gonzales has receipts of him saying otherwise

Despite multiple documented admissions that she did kill her three children, Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, recently argued that “there’s no evidence” of these admissions.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is so disgusted by Reddington’s sudden shift, she names him “a close second for worst person of the year” behind Clancy, who Sara believes acted in a “premeditated manner.”

“Nobody, including Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, nobody really disputed that Lindsay Clancy killed her children, that she strangled her children to death. ... He was trying to get her a not-guilty plea by reason of insanity,” she says.

To prove it, she plays two clips.

The first captures Reddington mid-trial arguing, “She knows that she killed these children. We'll sit here, listen to their evidence, but I suggest to you that the issue for consideration is what was going on in that woman's mind.”

The second clip features him in a CBS News interview, saying, “No one is discounting the horrific loss of those kids, let alone Lindsay Clancy, who is well aware and lives with that every day.”

“So obviously, there's no disputing it. This was not in question. Anyone who watched the trial knows this was just an assumed fact the entire time,” says Sara, “and now all of a sudden out of nowhere, Kevin [Reddington] has himself some amnesia.”

But that’s not Reddington’s only crime in her book.

“On top of all of that, this lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has, I guess, made it his life's mission to go after the holdout juror who prevented Lindsay Clancy from being found not guilty,” Sara adds.

She explains how Reddington even asked the judge to investigate the holdout juror, but the motion was postponed to a later hearing. When Reddington was called out for attacking the holdout juror, he acted like the accusations were overblown, arguing, “I filed one motion and said nothing.”

But Sara has the receipts — and they suggest otherwise.

She plays a clip of Reddington bashing the holdout juror to reporters after the mistrial was declared on September 4.

“They know that they were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was who stole seven weeks of the life of these other jurors that were so attentive, so beautiful, so wonderful. ... And I got a funny feeling that they would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that guy can sleep well at night,” he said.

In an interview with Fox News, he also said, “The biggest misconception is that this individual is referred to as the holdout juror. He in fact is the obstructionist juror.”

“So because he had convictions about Lindsay Clancy's guilt, he is somehow an obstructionist,” Sara quips.

To see the clips of Reddington and hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the episode above.

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