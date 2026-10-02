This China bombshell is blowing up in MS NOW's face

On MS NOW, "Deadline" host Nicolle Wallace took viewers through a montage of Trump’s past tough-on-China remarks, before excitedly suggesting that Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping whether or not China wanted to buy American weapons.

“So much for Mr. Tough Guy,” Wallace scoffed. “Over the last few days, we saw Donald Trump roll out an actual red carpet for China’s President Xi Jinping when he came to the White House, a visit which Reuters called, quote, ‘a stalemate summit that was a glitzy gift to China,’ end quote.”

“And then there was this moment on Fox News yesterday, courtesy of America’s ambassador to China, David Purdue,” she added.

In the clip, Purdue said, “President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world.’ He actually asked President Xi would he like to buy some at one point.”

“You heard that correctly. That was the ambassador to China saying that the United States president offered to sell arms to China,” Wallace said, laughing.

The State Department responded to the claim with a statement that read, “U.S. law prohibits arm sales to China, and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China.”

Wallace called the statement “backpedaling,” but BlazeTV host Pat Gray points out that she’s supposed to be reporting the news.

“This is a news person, supposedly. So the president and his team denied everything you just presented in the clip, and your response is a sarcastic, belittling, dismissive heh-heh,” he says, mimicking her laugh.

“That’s some good news broadcast right there. That’s some hardcore news and reporting and journalistic integrity right there,” he continues. “It’s unbelievable.”

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