The kids are all right: Identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual in 'free fall' among teens, CDC data analyst says

LGBT activists' moment in the sun appears to be at an end.

Public opinion has, for instance, soured on permitting cross-dressing men in women's sports and bathrooms; on the provision of sex-rejection mutilation surgeries and puberty blockers to minors; and on the promotion of gender ideology in schools. Public support is also slipping for homosexual "marriage."

'Groomers hardest hit.'

Major corporations have pumped the brakes on the rainbow flag and supporting LGBT indoctrination initiatives and events — or have at the very least felt the need to pretend they would.

It appears that LGBT activists are now also losing their grip on future generations. New data from the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System reveals a dramatic decline in non-straight identification among high school-age Americans.

According to an analysis of the CDC data by San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge, the number of LGB-identifying students "plummeted" in 2025.

Whereas, for instance, CDC data showed that 17% of 9th-graders — Americans ages 14 and 15 — identified as non-straight in 2023, that number fell to 11% last year. There were also declines in non-straight identification in other grades, especially among 10th-graders.

There was also decline for 12th-graders, but only two percentage points, from 18% to 16%.

RELATED: Gay Atlantic writer whines to Bill Maher that LGBT extremism is blowing up support for homosexual 'marriage'

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

The psychology professor highlighted that this "free fall" was driven almost entirely by teenage girls, which makes sense given that the LGBT social contagion that was dismissed and/or downplayed in recent years by so-called experts predominantly impacted girls.

"Identifying as LGB dropped from 27% in 2023 to 22% in 2025 among girls and from 9% to 7% among boys," Twenge noted. "The previous increase in identifying as LGB was also larger among girls, with a 128% increase (more than doubling) from 2015 to 2021 among girls and a 99% increase (doubling) from 2015 to 2023 among boys."

Twenge noted that the greatest decline was observed among 9th-grade girls. Whereas 30% of the cohort identified as non-straight in 2021, the number had fallen to 17% last year.

Part of this decline in LGB identification among teenage girls can be attributed to the collapse of the "bisexual" fad. Last year, only 13% of 9th-grade girls identified as "bisexual" — down from 26% in 2021.

"The sharp turn downward in identifying (and acting) as LGB among Gen Alpha teens could be a harbinger of a coming wave of change, or it could be a blip — it’s hard to say," wrote Twenge.

Mary Rice Hasson, director of the Person and Identity Project at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, tweeted: "Looks like people aren't 'born that way.'"

Todd Erzen, the co-host of BlazeTV's "Steve Deace Show," said in response to the decline in teenage LGB identification, "Groomers hardest hit."

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