Smoke and mirrors? These big corporations are still shelling out for LGBT indoctrination

Some of the major corporations that once wrapped themselves in the LGBT flag and embraced racist DEI initiatives have in recent years signaled a change in tack.

It appears that this may have been a pump fake — that normalcy advocates may have been premature in celebrating the apparent return to sanity at Ford Motor Company, Molson Coors, Target, and T-Mobile.

'Companies should consider whether their support aligns with issues that unite rather than divide their customers, employees, and shareholders.'

The 1792 Exchange, a corporate bias watchdog seeking to restore political neutrality in the boardroom and to educate lawmakers about the dangers of woke corporate policies, has been tracking various businesses' DEI commitments, participation in the LGBTQ activist organization Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and their nonbusiness activities — particularly those with an ideological bent.

For example, Ford signaled in 2024 that it would be undergoing some reform on the woke front.

Ford CEO Jim Farley noted in an August 2024 memo obtained by normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck that the automotive company would: focus on taking care of its customers and employees as opposed to "publicly commenting on the polarizing issues of the day"; end its participation in the HRC's Corporate Equality Index; and ensure that its policies and practices "drive business results."

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The watchdog also highlighted how:

T-Mobile announced in a July 2025 letter to the Federal Communications Commission that it was dissolving its DEI roles and corresponding initiatives and instead partnering with "third party suppliers, community groups, and other organizations ... to advance our core business objectives";

Target announced that it would cease participation in the Corporate Equality Index, "further evaluate corporate partnerships to ensure they are directly connected to [the company's] roadmap for growth," and end its DEI goals; and

Molson Coors signaled in September 2024 that it would cease participation in the CEI and end DEI-based training programs and donations to divisive events.

Allen Mendenhall, a senior adviser for the Heritage Foundation's American Investor Initiative, told the Daily Signal in June that these changes were part of a broader "market correction and a cultural correction."

"Businesses are increasingly rejecting pressure from activist investors and corporate bureaucracies in favor of listening to consumers and respecting longstanding moral and religious convictions," continued Mendenhall. "Top-down cultural engineering is losing its grip."

The 1792 Exchange pointed out a month ago that some of these supposedly reformed corporations haven't lost their woke reflexes.

Target, for instance, was listed this year as a platinum sponsor of New York City Pride, a supposed "carnival-style celebration for LGBTQIA+ youth, their families, and allies." The stated aim of this year's parade was to "empower and educate queer youth with a variety of queer- and gender-affirming resources and activities."

This included a political rally "to demand protections for trans and queer youth."

This year, Target was also listed as a sponsor on numerous other LGBT activist events, including Jersey Pride, LA! Pride in Los Angeles; Utah Pride in Salt Lake City; Pride Houston 365 in Texas; and San Francisco Pride.

Through its Vizzy Hard Seltzer brand, Molson Coors was named a "silver sponsor" of Jersey Pride, a "diamond partner" of Miami Beach Pride, and a presenting sponsor of Denver Pride, where anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement signage was visible in the parade.

T-Mobile is also still backing LGBT activist events. T-Mobile Fiber is listed both as a gold-level sponsor of Phoenix Pride's Rainbows Festival and as a bronze-level sponsor of Capital City Pride in Des Moines, Iowa. Metro by T-Mobile is listed as a sponsor for this year's Philly Pride 365.

Children appear to have been present at these events despite the heavy sexual themes and imagery.

Ford, Molson Coors, Target, and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News by deadline.

The 1792 Exchange noted that "publicly traded companies have a fiduciary responsibility to create long-term value for shareholders while remaining consistent with their publicly stated commitments and corporate values. When engaging in charitable giving or corporate sponsorships, companies should consider whether their support aligns with issues that unite rather than divide their customers, employees, and shareholders."

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