Gay Atlantic writer whines to Bill Maher that LGBT extremism is blowing up support for homosexual 'marriage'

Popular support for homosexual "marriage" is plummeting — and liberals are beginning to panic.

James Kirchick, a gay liberal contributor to the Atlantic, suggested on Friday's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher" that this waning popularity is in response to years of LGBT extremism.

'Gay men purchasing babies didn't help.'

A lesbian bar in Massachusetts recently made headlines after it became a target of local LGBT leftist hatred after operators announced on Aug. 31 that they were waiving the establishment's mask requirement just one night a week.

Maher highlighted the LGBT attacks on Greenfield's Last Ditch lesbian bar as yet another example of leftist intolerance. Kirchick said the story also illustrated the "growing divide between gay and lesbian people, and queer people."

"To be gay or lesbian is a sexual orientation. That's it," continued Kirchick. "To be 'queer' is to embrace a whole political orientation. There are straight people who identify as queer. It's about deconstructing gender, which is how you get in that [bar] story a lesbian who uses 'he/him' pronouns."

The Atlantic writer provided an example of the political and conformist nature of those in the "queer" camp, referencing California Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener's apparent excommunication over his lukewarm support for Israel.

When he tried to join the Trans March in June, Wiener — a radical homosexual activist who previously claimed that "the word groomer is categorically an anti-LGBTQ hate word," advanced a law that made California a sanctuary state for child sex-change mutilations, and advocated for exempting some adults who had sex with minors from automatically registering as sex offenders — was told, "You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel," reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

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PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

"There was a poll done two years ago, and it was a poll of the LGBT community — who identifies as what within the LGBT community," Kirchick told Maher. "About 15% identify as lesbians. About 21% identify as gay. Fifty-six percent identify as bisexual. ... 0.5% of LGBT people identify as queer."

Kirchick unironically asked, "Why are we allowing this 0.5% of the community to speak for all of us?"

"All this queer, trans extremism is having a real impact," he continued. "I mean, support for gay marriage has started going down."

According to a Gallup poll conducted in May, support for homosexual "marriage" is down six percentage points from the peak in 2022 and 2023.

The percentage of U.S. adults who said that same-sex "marriages" should be valid rose from 27% in 1996 to 71% in 2022, where it remained for another year. In 2024, however, the percentage dropped to 69%, and it has been declining in the years since.

The percentage of U.S. adults who say that gay or lesbian relations are morally acceptable has similarly begun to decline, dropping from 71% in 2022 to 62% this year.

The decline has largely been driven by changing attitudes among Republicans. Whereas 55% of Republicans said that they favored homosexual "marriage" in 2021 and 2022, the number is now 37%.

The liberal writer speculated that this decline in support is a "backlash to this queer extremism. And as a gay man, it's something I really worry about, frankly."

Katy Faust, founder and president of children's advocacy group Them Before Us, said in response to Kirchick's observation, "Queer definitely poisoned the well. But gay men purchasing babies didn't help."

Kirchick is hardly the only liberal concerned about declining support for homosexual "marriage."

Andrew Sullivan, an LGBT activist who has written for the New York Times, wrote in a July blog post, "On all questions gay and trans, the Dems are now entirely controlled by trans and 'queer' extremists."

Referencing the recent Gallup data, Sullivan added, "As someone who played a part in bringing those Republicans and moderates around to gay marriage, it’s distressing to see what the queer overreach has done — especially in red states."

Last month, Log Cabin Republicans dropped the "T" from its LGBT advocacy, recognizing the reputational damage that trans-radicals have done to the cause of their fellow non-straight activists.

Ross Hemminger, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, argued that support for homosexual "marriage" is waning because many voters' "view of the gay community is based on today’s radical transgender activists with their unnecessary and discomfiting focus on America’s youth."

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