Sara Gonzales mocks media outrage over White House ban: 'You are literally covering him right now'

The mainstream media outlets are in shambles after President Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House access, with some claiming the move goes against their constitutional right to cover him.

But BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains they're framing it all wrong.

“I regret to inform you that the fake news media has a new thing that they are clutching their pearls about. You know, they just love to be the victims. They actually really enjoy any time that they can paint themselves as some little precious little victims,” Gonzales says.

“For years, they have been allowed to just run rampant and say whatever the hell they want about President Trump and defame him. And you know what? He’s finally said, ‘You know, I’ve just kind of had enough with this,’” she continues.

However, she points out, they’re still allowed to cover Trump — just from a distance.

“We have a First Amendment right, freedom of the press. You are allowed to criticize the president whenever you want. It can be factual. It can be not factual unless it rises to the level of defamatory. But you are allowed to talk about the president all day long if you want,” Gonzales explains.

“You just don’t get the special privilege of being allowed in the White House,” she adds, before playing a clip of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins complaining about the president’s ban.

In a video posted to social media, Collins said, “One of the biggest questions that we’ve gotten asked and that we’ve asked our sources ever since the president announced that he was banning CNN, MS Now, and Politico from covering his administration on Friday was ‘Why now?’”

“The president has complained about negative coverage for decades, long before he was in political office. So why is he taking this step to block outlets whose coverage he doesn’t like from covering him?” she added.

“You are literally covering him right now in this moment that you speak into a microphone about President Trump’s decision. No one is blocking you from covering him. You are not allowed in the White House. That’s it,” Gonzales responds.

“Nowhere in the First Amendment does it say that it is your constitutional right to have unlimited access … to the presidential residence, to the White House, to any of the White House grounds,” she continues.

“It doesn’t say any of that. They just can’t prevent you from criticizing them,” she adds.

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