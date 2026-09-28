'Fantastic': Trump celebrates thwarting of possible terror attack against American forces in UK

An English farmer may have foiled an anti-American terror plot over the weekend, and according to President Donald Trump, the suspects involved have been on the United States' radar for some time.

Early Sunday morning, a farmer reported spotting three abandoned white vans blocking a country road nearby Royal Air Force Fairford — a U.S. Air Force-operated military installation in Gloucestershire, England, that is home to the 501st Combat Support Wing and 420th Air Base Squadron.

'Thank God we spotted them.'

The farmer told the Telegraph that she circled back for another look, then "saw a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past."

Just minutes after the farmer called police, armed officers swooped in and captured five alleged would-be bombers, arresting them on suspicion of committing offenses under the U.K.'s Explosives Act and of preparation of a terrorist act.

Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed that it is investigating the incident and that the "three suspicious vehicles" appeared to have been traveling toward the military base.

"A 400m cordon has been put in place around the vehicles while the Army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit conduct examinations," Vicki Evans, the deputy assistant commissioner of CTP, said in a statement. "As a precaution, around 85 households have been evacuated whilst these examinations take place."

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The Gloucestershire Constabulary noted that the suspects remain in custody.

U.S. European Command said in a statement obtained by the New York Times that it "remains vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, civilians, contractors, and their families across the European theater."

Following the arrests, the U.S. Embassy in London issued an alert encouraging American citizens to "exercise caution and be mindful of personal security," adding that "U.K. authorities rate the threat of terrorism in the U.K. as severe."

"We got them," President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday, adding that the suspects had long been "under view."

"The arrest in the U.K. was fantastic," said Trump. "Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort."

British government sources told the Telegraph that the arrests were not the result of a pre-planned operation or intelligence.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham tweeted, "I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country."

After thanking police, Burnham urged the public to avoid speculating about the incident.

RAF Fairford is a key forward operating location for U.S. Air Strike Global Command and one of only a few bases in and around Europe capable of operating the American heavy bombers that have been hammering Iranian military sites in recent months.

Critics of the U.S.-Iran conflict and American forces' presence at RAF Fairford — including climate alarmists — rallied outside the base last month, calling on Burnham to "end the use of British bases in illegal war on Iran."

The farmer who alerted authorities about the possible terror plot said, "Thinking about it now, and what could have happened if they had tried to stop me from driving away, I am quite lucky."

"It is pretty incredible, realizing you had a brush with potential terrorists face to face and may have foiled a terrorist plot," she continued. "It was clear they had just got there. Thank God we spotted them."

According to the Telegraph, one of the vans apparently had a fake company name — "Fuel 2You" — and incomplete phone number emblazoned on its side.

The company Fuel2U said in a statement on its website, "Fuel2U is aware of reports and images circulating in connection with today’s serious incident near RAF Fairford, in which a vehicle appears to display Fuel2U."

"We want to make it absolutely clear that neither the vehicle nor any of the individuals involved has any connection whatsoever with Fuel2U, its directors, employees, or current business operations," continued the company. "We are extremely concerned that our company’s name have [sic] been used without our knowledge or permission. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and will assist them with any enquiries."

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