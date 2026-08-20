Diversity is our strength? Britain has to remind migrants: Don't rape kids

Britain is among the Western nations whose liberal elites embraced the cult of multiculturalism and repeated the mantra "diversity is our strength" while welcoming unassimilable hordes from the third world. The fallout of this toxic empathy has been severe and far-reaching.

It has gotten so bad, in fact, that the British Home Office evidently saw cause to remind migrants on Wednesday not to rape or mutilate children.

'The Home Office should instead deport them.'

The government's new booklet, titled "Understanding behaviours and expectations in the U.K.: A guide for asylum seekers," states at the outset, "We understand that coming to a new country can be difficult, and that laws and customs here may be different from your home country. In the U.K., there are laws that protect everyone's safety, dignity, and rights. It is important that you understand them."

The booklet points out, for instance, that women in the United Kingdom are actually allowed to "work and earn their own money; study and go to school or university; travel freely; choose who they marry, or choose not to marry; [and] make their own decisions about their lives."

The Home Office underscored that even husbands, fathers, and brothers cannot make decisions for an adult female without her consent.

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Illegal aliens trying to sail into the English Channel. Tom Nicholson/Getty Images.

In the section on sex and consent, the Home Office informed newcomers that unlike whatever backwaters they may hail from, "In the U.K., the law is clear and strict: Both people must agree to sex or sexual contact of any kind."

"If someone is asleep, drunk, or unable to respond, they cannot consent," added the booklet, published just days after an Eritrean migrant, 33-year-old Bruke Desalagne, was found guilty of raping an intoxicated elderly man for 20 minutes outside a church in North London.

After telling asylum seekers that they are expected not to threaten people into having sex with them, the Home Office's booklet emphasized that statutory rape is indeed a crime.

"The legal age of consent in the U.K. is 16. This means that anyone under the age of 16 is considered a child and cannot legally agree to have sex," said the document. "There are no exceptions to this rule. Even if they say yes, it is still illegal. You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim."

Of course, the United Kingdom won't deport all foreign child rapists.

For example, the victims of 73-year-old child rapist Shabir Ahmed were informed in June that the criminally convicted leader of a Pakistani grooming gang — which police said victimized as many as 50 girls — was being released from prison and could not be deported due to provisions under the Immigration Act of 1971.

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Stuart Brock/Anadolu/Getty Images

Besides reminding migrants that women have rights and that it's wrong to have sex with children, the Home Office guide noted that asylum seekers are expected to refrain from making sexual comments to strangers, making kissing noises at passersby, stalking individuals in public or blocking their paths, and verbally abusing people because of their religion, sex, or appearance.

The booklet concludes by informing asylum seekers that it is a crime to "take sexual images of someone without their consent" and to "share sexual images of someone without their consent."

On Wednesday, the Home Office also released a leaflet titled "Keeping children safe in the U.K.," again reminding asylum seekers that "what is allowed in some countries may be illegal here."

In addition to reminding foreigners that sex with children is a crime and that children shouldn't be beaten with "objects like belts or sticks," the leaflet notes that "female genital mutilation (FGM) and forcing a child to marry are serious crimes in the U.K."

UK Home Office

Just in case asylum seekers manage to miss these materials, the Home Office apparently has produced posters stating that sex with children "will affect your asylum claim."

"The Home Office has spent your money to produce these posters for illegal migrants," tweeted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. "Why are we letting these people into our country?"

Chris Philp, the Conservative member of parliament serving as shadow home secretary, wrote, "The Home Office has just issued a booklet to illegal immigrants advising them not to commit rape and sexual assault, including of children[.] This tells us all we need to know about the kind of people illegally entering our country."

"Illegal and legal immigrants are coming from places and societies where attitudes towards women are completely incompatible with Western society," continued Philp. "It seems like every day there is another report of an illegal immigrant raping or assaulting women and young girls here. Instead of trying to train these mainly young, male illegal immigrants to behave in a civilised way towards women, the Home Office should instead deport them."

According to data obtained from the U.K. Ministry of Justice by the Telegraph, foreign nationals were responsible for over 25% of sexual assaults on women that were successfully prosecuted in 2024. The Telegraph noted that another 8% of sexual assaults on women were committed by offenders of "unknown" national origins, meaning the overall proportion of convicted foreign-born rapists is likely much higher.

It appears Britons are tiring of all this diversity.

A poll released in November by the National Center for Social Research found that whereas 64% of American respondents said that diversity strengthens society, only 49% of British respondents agreed. Forty percent of Britons said that white people declining as a share of the population was bad for society.

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