'Go get a job': Armed thugs get violent with Philly corner store worker who couldn't open safe — and neighbors are disgusted

Two gun-toting males entered a Philadelphia corner store late last month and got violent with a store employee who couldn't open a safe — and disgusted neighbors are fed up.

Police said two suspects entered Diaz Grocery at 1501 North 29th Street around 4 p.m. Sept. 29 while a third suspect kept watch outside.

'I come here all the time, every day. Whoever's around here that's doing that, you should just chill out. ... we're not living like that no more.'

The suspects produced handguns, announced a robbery, and forced the victims to a rear stockroom, where they demanded access to a safe, police said.

Marianny Hernandez, a store employee, told WTXF-TV that her uncle and cousin were working in the store at the time, and the suspects wanted the "password for the safe" — but the workers didn't know it, so one of the suspects resorted to "hitting my uncle."

Police said one suspect pistol-whipped the store owner in the face, resulting in a large cut under the victim's eye. Police said the suspects were unable to access the safe, after which the front point of sale area was ransacked, and they fled eastbound on West Jefferson Street with the victim’s keys, phone, and about $7,000 cash.

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Police gave the following descriptions of the two suspects who entered the store:

Suspect #1: Black male, 25 to 30 years old, KMSL hooded sweatshirt and Sprayground backpack, armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #2: Black male, 17 to 20 years old, ear-length twists/braids, black/white Spiderman backpack, armed with a black handgun.

Hernandez told WTXF that since the robbery, she and the other store workers are "watching the cameras 24/7," along with "every weird car" that shows up, and if people enter the store wearing masks, "we tell them to take them off."

Conchita Bradley told the station that the violent store robbery is "real sad and very scary because I could've been in there, I could've sent my granddaughter to the store, and she could've gotten caught in there."

An unnamed man added to WTXF that he's a regular at Diaz Grocery — and he has a message for the violent crooks: "I come here all the time, every day. Whoever's around here that's doing that, you should just chill out. ... we're not living like that no more, like, go get a job."

Police added that if you see these suspects, do not approach them — instead contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. Police said all tips will be confidential.

Police also said that those who have information about this crime or these suspects should contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.

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