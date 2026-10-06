Jason Whitlock: Nikole Hannah-Jones sacrificed her daughter to racial idolatry

Nikole Hannah-Jones had a choice: send her daughter to one of New York's best schools or enroll her in a struggling school that aligned with her beliefs about race.

According to BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, the decision she made says everything.

Despite having the means to give her daughter the best education, the "1619 Project" creator chose to send her daughter to a low-performing Brooklyn public school.

“Nikole Hannah-Jones had the money to send her daughter to one of the best schools in New York. She chose a failing one on purpose, and her daughter paid the price. That is the whole story,” Whitlock says.

“And her own long explanation in the New York Times Magazine only makes it clearer and worse. Nikole Hannah-Jones’ own parents made the opposite choice for her. They lived in Iowa. They put her on a bus in second grade out of a segregated neighborhood into a school where learning was expected,” he continues.

“That bus ride carried her to Notre Dame, to North Carolina, to the New York Times. They chose the best experience for their child. Nikole Hannah-Jones chose the black experience for hers,” he adds.

Her daughter, Najya, was enrolled at PS307 in Brooklyn, which Whitlock describes as a “low-income segregated school that matched her mother’s beliefs about justice.”

Her decision, he argues, reveals that Jones chose racial idolatry over her daughter.

“She turned her daughter into a sacrifice to a race war she built in her own mind. Send my child into dysfunction to prove integration can work if good families just believe. Help lift the collective even if my own child sinks,” he explains.

“Scripture never asks that of a parent. A parent protects the child in front of him, not the idea in his head,” he says. “She even admits she thought family privilege would protect Najya from what she calls dysfunction and malpractice. That is an admission she knew what the building was.”

“You do not send a child you love into malpractice and dysfunction and hope status saves her,” he continues. “Love picks a better room.”

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