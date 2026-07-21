What is anarcho-tyranny? Modern Britain gives a disturbing glimpse of our future.

Anarchism and tyranny have been around since time immemorial, but it wasn't until the early 1990s that the term "anarcho-tyranny," denoting a synthesis of these two opposites, entered the popular lexicon, courtesy of the late ultraconservative Sam Francis.

Francis, among the many men vilified by the Southern Poverty Law Center, observed in the United States and elsewhere:

both anarchy (the failure of the state to enforce the laws) and, at the same time, tyranny — the enforcement of laws by the state for oppressive purposes; the criminalization of the law-abiding and innocent through exorbitant taxation, bureaucratic regulation, the invasion of privacy, and the engineering of social institutions, such as the family and local schools; the imposition of thought control through "sensitivity training" and multiculturalist curricula, "hate crime" laws, gun-control laws that punish or disarm otherwise law-abiding citizens but have no impact on violent criminals who get guns illegally, and a vast labyrinth of other measures.

'Choose your words carefully, or you'll end up in jail.'

The Biden administration's approach to the crisis at the southern border in recent years and various blue states' approaches to crime now certainly illustrate the concept Francis discussed at length.

There is, however, no better example today of an anarcho-tyrannical state than the United Kingdom. It is a nation that has seen, in recent months and years:

Every week comes with more evidence of anarcho-tyranny in the isles.

Neil O'Brien, a Conservative member of the U.K. Parliament, noted just last week that Essex Police have been logging two "Non-Crime Hate Incidents" every day over the past three years but have solved only 6% of burglaries and 3% of rapes.

RELATED: International pro-life leader assassinated at home

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"Our politics are upside down," said O'Brien. "We pamper those who do the wrong thing, while we punish those who try to do the right thing. It's anarcho-tyranny. Don't like it? Well, choose your words carefully, or you'll end up in jail."

Samuel Francis wrote that it is a big mistake for conservatives to think of anarcho-tyranny — a term that bothers some liberals — as a "deformation of the traditional system of government" or a sign of decadence. It is, instead, a choice.

Francis noted, for example, that "the state today is perfectly capable of enforcing laws against illegal immigration and catching and deporting the illegals who are already here."

"It is also entirely capable of catching and imprisoning or executing the killers, rapists, and robbers who continue to haunt our streets and neighborhoods, just as it is entirely capable of catching speeders and red-light runners," added Francis.

Francis said in conclusion, "Only if the serfs are willing and able to assume the tasks and duties of governing themselves rather than merely to endure whatever their masters hand down to them will the twin anarchy and tyranny that the current system imposes begin to crumble. 'Who would be free,' wrote Lord Byron, 'himself must strike the blow.'"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!