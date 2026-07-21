Oli Scarff/Getty Images; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
What is anarcho-tyranny? Modern Britain gives a disturbing glimpse of our future.
July 21, 2026
British authorities hold law-abiding natives to a standard they do not seem to apply to homegrown and imported thugs.
Anarchism and tyranny have been around since time immemorial, but it wasn't until the early 1990s that the term "anarcho-tyranny," denoting a synthesis of these two opposites, entered the popular lexicon, courtesy of the late ultraconservative Sam Francis.
Francis, among the many men vilified by the Southern Poverty Law Center, observed in the United States and elsewhere:
both anarchy (the failure of the state to enforce the laws) and, at the same time, tyranny — the enforcement of laws by the state for oppressive purposes; the criminalization of the law-abiding and innocent through exorbitant taxation, bureaucratic regulation, the invasion of privacy, and the engineering of social institutions, such as the family and local schools; the imposition of thought control through "sensitivity training" and multiculturalist curricula, "hate crime" laws, gun-control laws that punish or disarm otherwise law-abiding citizens but have no impact on violent criminals who get guns illegally, and a vast labyrinth of other measures.
'Choose your words carefully, or you'll end up in jail.'
The Biden administration's approach to the crisis at the southern border in recent years and various blue states' approaches to crime now certainly illustrate the concept Francis discussed at length.
There is, however, no better example today of an anarcho-tyrannical state than the United Kingdom. It is a nation that has seen, in recent months and years:
- a dying white teen handcuffed and arrested at the feet of the Sikh who fatally stabbed him in an unprovoked attack, then falsely accused him of racism — even though the murderer himself was never handcuffed;
- a 20-year-old white man attacked and arrested by police immediately after an apparently unprovoked assault by multiple black aggressors;
- a Jewish Londoner threatened with arrest for attempting to cross a road down which pro-Hamas protesters were marching in support of Palestine;
- a Briton arrested for criticizing Palestinian flags flying in his neighborhood;
- multiple Christians charged, and in at least one case convicted, for praying silently in the neighborhood of an abortion clinic;
- judges ignoring the law requiring a minimum prison sentence for repeat offenders caught with knives in four out of every 10 cases;
- a forceful crackdown on protesters who took to the streets of Northern Ireland after a Sudanese asylum-seeker suspect attempted to carve off a Briton's head;
- Northern Irish authorities apparently treat Black Lives Matter protesters with kid gloves, going so far as to refund the minor fines handed out to a handful of agitators, but cracked down on an Irish Lives Matter protest, where they made numerous arrests;
- police detain a man who attempted to move climate alarmists out of the road, where they were apparently illegally blocking traffic;
- the systematic rape of thousands of white girls go largely ignored by the relevant authorities over fears that properly policing the Muslim Pakistani community might be read as racist;
- law enforcement repeatedly treating anti-jihadist activist Tommy Robinson as a potential terrorist;
- authorities permit a Pakistani child rapist to remain in the U.K. because he feared repercussions back home;
- authorities refuse to deport a Ugandan mobster who clubbed a man to death in the back of an ambulance because his third-world homeland supposedly lacked sufficient mental health facilities;
- the prompt conviction and imprisonment of a man who posted stickers that read, "It's OK to be white," "Natives losing jobs; migrants pouring in," and "Labour loves Muslim rape gangs"; and
- female police officers jogging around in plain clothes in hopes of eliciting catcalls and catching catcallers.
Every week comes with more evidence of anarcho-tyranny in the isles.
Neil O'Brien, a Conservative member of the U.K. Parliament, noted just last week that Essex Police have been logging two "Non-Crime Hate Incidents" every day over the past three years but have solved only 6% of burglaries and 3% of rapes.
RELATED: International pro-life leader assassinated at home
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
"Our politics are upside down," said O'Brien. "We pamper those who do the wrong thing, while we punish those who try to do the right thing. It's anarcho-tyranny. Don't like it? Well, choose your words carefully, or you'll end up in jail."
Samuel Francis wrote that it is a big mistake for conservatives to think of anarcho-tyranny — a term that bothers some liberals — as a "deformation of the traditional system of government" or a sign of decadence. It is, instead, a choice.
Francis noted, for example, that "the state today is perfectly capable of enforcing laws against illegal immigration and catching and deporting the illegals who are already here."
"It is also entirely capable of catching and imprisoning or executing the killers, rapists, and robbers who continue to haunt our streets and neighborhoods, just as it is entirely capable of catching speeders and red-light runners," added Francis.
Francis said in conclusion, "Only if the serfs are willing and able to assume the tasks and duties of governing themselves rather than merely to endure whatever their masters hand down to them will the twin anarchy and tyranny that the current system imposes begin to crumble. 'Who would be free,' wrote Lord Byron, 'himself must strike the blow.'"
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Joseph MacKinnon is a staff writer for Blaze News.
HeadlinesInGIFs
more stories
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.