UK cop failures, Sikh killer's lies in Henry Nowak case are EVEN WORSE than previously disclosed

A knife-wielding Sikh named Vickrum Digwa fatally stabbed 18-year-old Englishman Henry Nowak in Portswood, England, on Dec. 3, 2025. Adding insult to injury, police officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary treated Nowak as a racist and a criminal in his final moments — handcuffing him as he lay bleeding and brushing off his repeated complaints about having been stabbed and being unable to breathe.

The British public was confronted with some of the horrific details of the murder after Digwa's murder trial last month and after bodycam footage evidencing Nowak's mistreatment by police was released earlier this month. They erupted in protest, demanding the resignations and/or prosecution of the police involved and for the justice system to rectify its anti-white protocols.

'I'm pushing on a f**king stab wound.'

The scandal not only prompted condemnations from British lawmakers but a response by Vice President JD Vance, who stated that "the proper response — the only response — is righteous anger."

Additional police bodycam footage from the night of Nowak's death and a full transcript of the encounter released by the Crown Prosecution Service and published by the BBC this week shed more light on the insidious nature of the Sikh's lies and police officers' mistreatment of the white victim.

The footage shows Digwa setting the scene after police arrived with a torrent of lies, stating:

He pushed my turban off my head. ... So I'm a Sikh, obviously, and he started grabbing on my hair, started dragging me around, and obviously from there, then obviously an altercation's happened. My brother's then seen it, stopped it, and that's when [Nowak] then started stumbling around, started climbing around all these sort of bits and bobs and stuff like that.

Digwa falsely claims further in the footage that Nowak was "obviously drunk"; that Nowak had "just started escalating the situation" and called him a "Paki"; and that the blood on Nowak "must have been [from] when we punched him."

After Digwa said that he had been "racially attacked," an officer says, "I know, I know, OK, I know," adding, "But we don't know what's gone on, mate."

Never once does Digwa mention that he used his eight-inch Sikh blade to stab Nowak five times, including in the chest, face, and twice in the back of the legs.

RELATED: Vance defends 'righteous anger' over white English teen's death in police custody after Sikh murderer falsely cried racism

The footage also shows police arrest Digwa on suspicion of attempted murder — but treating him differently than they treated Nowak. Whereas police handcuffed the dying teen, the police never bothered binding the murderer's hands.

Mark Nowak, the victim's father, said earlier this month that unlike his son, the Sikh murderer was curiously "afforded decency. He was believed. He was not handcuffed when arrested. He was not handcuffed when transported to the police station. As far as we understand, he was never handcuffed at all."

Police confirmed to the BBC that Digwa was "never handcuffed" during his four days in custody prior to being formally charged for murder.

"The contrast is unbearable," added Mark Nowak.

The BBC highlighted that the officer who spoke politely to Digwa and refrained from handcuffing him is the same individual later heard in bodycam footage saying, "Don't think you have, mate," after Nowak says that he has been stabbed.

According to the BBC's review of the full transcript, it took police officers eight minutes to discover and locate the fatal stab wound in Nowak's chest after they arrived on the scene.

Nowak told police he could not breathe nine times and said four times he had been stabbed, but the officers initially brushed off those complaints and began taking them seriously only after Nowak became unresponsive, at which point one officer states in the transcript, "I'm not sure he's breathing."

After uncuffing the unconscious victim whom they had arrested, police started chest compressions.

Around the five minute and 24 second mark, a female officer asks for a flashlight so she can properly inspect Nowak for a stab wound. Two minutes later, she finally gets around to cutting Nowak's clothing and states, "Yeah, he's got a stab ... there's a mark there."

RELATED: Amnesty International frets about 'racial justice' again — just not for white people

Georgios Kostomitsopoulos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One officer states, "That makes it worse. He's got a stab. ... I'm pushing on a f**king stab wound."

The female officer replies, "That's OK. It's fine. .... It's not coming out. It's fine. Keep going. Keep going. It's not bleeding out."

The officers continued chest compressions until a paramedic arrived on the scene, where Nowak was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 4.

The officers' handling of the case is presently under investigation by a watchdog outfit, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe said earlier this month, "Young, white British men are bleeding to death in the street as a direct result of our racist establishment. I will never forget, and I will never forgive."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!