These Republicans want to make Trump's border policy permanent

The House Freedom Caucus has successfully forced a border security bill forward after accusing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) of breaking his promise to bring border legislation to the floor by July 4.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) has advanced his Permanent Trump Secure Border Act to the House Judiciary Committee for markup. It is the first time this Congress that House Republicans are considering legislation codifying President Donald Trump’s executive border actions.

‘It’s time for Republicans to deliver the America First change we promised.’

“Securing a markup for my Permanent Trump Secure Border Act is a critical first step toward permanently enshrining President Trump’s successful border policies into law," Roy told Blaze News. "If Congress fails to act, nothing will prevent a future radical administration from undoing these policies and returning our nation to the border chaos of the past."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has scheduled the bill’s markup for 10:00 a.m. ET Tuesday. Markup is the congressional committee process where lawmakers debate and offer amendments to legislation.

“I commend Chairman Jordan for advancing this important legislation and helping move it one step closer to becoming law, and I hope we will soon also move two more priorities, including ending both sanctuary cities and falsely defined birthright citizenship," Roy said.

The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship 6-3 in Trump v. Barbara on June 30.

The PTSBA limits release for illegal aliens into the U.S. interior pending final removal orders. It also allows the secretary of Homeland Security to "return to a foreign territory contiguous to the United States any alien arriving on land from that territory," pending further proceedings.

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President Donald Trump inspects the border wall prototypes during his first term. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

“Congress must do everything in its power to protect our nation for future generations, including codifying President Trump’s border security policies. Failure to do so simply greenlights a future Democrat administration to reopen the floodgates for another invasion of illegal aliens — putting American lives and livelihoods at risk,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) said about the bill. “It’s time for Republicans to deliver the America First change we promised, starting with permanently securing our borders in law and ending the revolving door of illegal immigration.”

The bill text restricts the large-scale release authority used by previous administrations by sharply limiting the Homeland Security secretary’s discretion regarding parole. The legislation states that parole may be granted only “on a case-by-case basis, and not according to eligibility criteria describing an entire class of potential parole recipients, for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

It also generally bars paroled aliens from accepting employment while in the United States.

“Thanks to President Trump, our nation’s borders are secure, but our work is far from finished. Congressional Republicans must continue to pass commonsense legislation that reverses the damage created by Democrats and makes the administration’s actions permanent,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) told Blaze News. “This comprehensive immigration bill is the next step to keeping dangerous criminals out of our country and Americans safe for generations to come.”

Criminals are prohibited from claiming asylum according to the bill. This includes any alien convicted of a felony, driving under the influence, stalking, child abuse, domestic assault, or gang activity.

If the Permanent Trump Secure Border Act passes markup, its next stop is Speaker Johnson and the House Rules Committee.

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