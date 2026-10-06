UK admits rape almost guaranteed among inbound asylum-seekers — then cops lock down town to allow another shipload

Weeks after her office published a guide reminding migrants not to rape children, U.K. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood suggested that some foreigners cannot even wait until reaching British shores to begin raping vulnerable people.

The home secretary made this damning admission in an interview that aired the day after English police basically locked down an entire coastal town in order to neutralize protests over the arrival of yet another ship carrying nearly 150 illegal aliens.

'Our country is falling apart.'

Foreign rapists

Mahmood, the Muslim daughter of Pakistani migrants, admitted in an interview with "The Rest Is Politics" that aired on Monday that foreign gangs effectively control the flow of illegal aliens from Northern France, not the U.K.

"You can almost guarantee that every woman that's in the north of France has probably been raped along the journey. Some of the men, too. They've certainly been abused and threatened," continued Mahmood. "Like that is not the model that should decide whether somebody gets to come to the U.K., make this their place of sanctuary, and ultimately become one of us, right? We should be deciding that."

According to a 2021 United Nations Women report, migrant girls and women experience violence "at all stages of migration" — not only at the hands of human traffickers and family members but at the hands of other migrants as well.

Last month, for instance, Spanish police arrested a trio of illegal migrants who allegedly gang-raped a fellow migrant on their way from Morocco to one of the Canary Islands controlled by Spain, reported the Express (U.K.).

RELATED: What is anarcho-tyranny? Modern Britain gives a disturbing glimpse of our future.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images; Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Despite claiming that Britons should decide who comes into their country and highlighting the problem of rape among the inbound migrants, Mahmood — a committed "part of the pro-Palestinian cause" — suggested that the U.K. has an obligation to bring in more refugees in order to "do right by, you know, the people of the world."

Silencing criticism

Data from the Home Office shows that eight boats carrying 609 illegal aliens landed on British shores on Monday; five boats carrying 418 illegal aliens arrived on Sunday; two ships carrying 164 illegal aliens arrived on Saturday, and one ship carrying 91 illegal aliens arrived on Friday.

One boat was apparently having trouble crossing the English Channel, so the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and a French vessel lent the 149 would-be trespassers a hand and brought them ashore at Gosport on Sunday evening, reported the BBC.

This did not sit well with the people of the maritime town, including Donna Jones, the Conservative candidate for mayor of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Jones called on Mahmood "to intervene urgently, to ensure that UK Border Force has the capacity and vessels to transfer people on the water to Dover."

"No sites across the southern coastline of Britain should be used as 'landing sites,'" continued Jones. "We are not equipped and we do not have the resources to keep policing this."

George Madgwick, a Reform U.K. member of the Hampshire County Council, shared footage showing locals shouting, "Send them back," as the boats carrying the illegal aliens pulled into port.

"It’s heartbreaking because Portsmouth Harbour is the home of the Royal Navy. It’s our nation[']s pride and joy," wrote Madgwick. "And we are allowing an invasion of foreign nationals in through the same waters[.] With the Hasler detention centre due to open next year to house up to 600 [migrants] at one time this area is likely to be a hot bed for future arrivals and I’m just lost for words."

Madgwick added, "Our country is falling apart. Most normal people with common sense can see it clear as day. These people aren’t far right thugs. They are normal people who can see how bad things are getting and want to be heard."

Observing that locals and Britons from further afield were mounting a protest, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary — the same police force whose officers disregarded the dying pleas of Henry Nowak, the English teen whom a Sikh thug murdered, then accused of racism in December — decided to effectively lock down the town.

RELATED: Diversity is our strength? Britain has to remind migrants: Don't rape kids

Hampshire police announced on Sunday, "We have deployed officers to the area to support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea, and to facilitate peaceful protest. To ensure the safety of our local communities as well as those who may wish to protest, we are making use of a variety of police powers."

In addition to prohibiting face coverings, empowering officers to "remove any items being used to conceal [a protester's] identity," and isolating protesters in a parking lot, Hampshire police said that a dispersal order was in effect in Gosport until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Under the order, police had the authority to "order a person to leave the area with no return within a specified time period."

Despite the threat of arrest and being treated like cattle, hundreds of Britons turned out to protest while the illegal aliens were bussed out of town. At least 12 people were arrested, and one man has been charged with "failing to comply with a prohibited assembly direction."

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage condemned the de facto lockdown, noting in a letter on Monday to Mahmood, "Last night many residents were left feeling vulnerable, some felt trapped in their houses, with emergency services at risk of being over-stretched, and some local roads barricaded by the police. This also impacted local businesses, which were forced to close for the evening."

"Moreover, the decision to disembark the boat in the Gosport area sends a clear message to people-smuggling gangs, indicating that this is a viable new route, and this simply cannot be allowed to happen."

Zia Yusuf, the spokesman for Reform U.K., called Gosport "the latest ground zero for the invasion of Britain" and stated, "Please stop calling them 'small boats.' The vessel that landed in Gosport carried almost enough invaders to fill an Airbus A321. Nobody would describe that as a 'small plane.' Terrorists and murderers are being welcomed by Labour."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!