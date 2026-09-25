'You kill disabled people': Lesbian bar faces revolt over mask-optional event in 2026

Most businesses in 2026 have long moved on from the mask mandates of the COVID era — but one Massachusetts bar has built its business around those mandates.

And now it’s paying the price.

Last Ditch, a lesbian bar in Greenfield for “immunocompromised” lesbians, announced that it would begin allowing mask-optional Saturday nights in an effort to host larger events, DJs, and themed club nights while maintaining other masked gatherings throughout the month.

Owner Jackie Matellian posted news of the change under a banner declaring “UPDATES!”

“It is with love we inform our immunocompromised disabled divas we will be opening Saturday nights as mask optional to try out typical club nights with themes/hosts/DJs/full capacity,” she wrote on the Last Ditch instagram.

“Accessibiliy is a pillar of our mission,” she continued. “AND our mission is also to make the space work for everyone and everything radical, sometimes that’s being wild!”

“We strive for solidarity, transparency of risks, and connecting us all in this revolution. We still give priority to public and private Masked bookings, and continue a recurring monthly Masked Social prioritizing safety. It is only after an outpour of feedback from our regulars, volunteers, and team that we make this addition,” she added.

“They had a mandatory face mask rule in the year 2026. Remember, this place didn’t even open until 2025," BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

"Right, so there’d be no reason to have this,” agrees co-host Dave Landau.

“All these restrictions have been lifted even by the craziest governments by now,” Stu adds.

“What is their logic for this?” Dave asks.

“I think it’s insanity,” Stu answers, before reading some of the comments on the Instagram post.

“Just say you’re being complicit in a mass disabling event and get it over with,” one comment reads.

“People like you kill disabled people in the name of your own leisure and convenience,” another one says.

Stu is shocked, saying, “Imagine living like this.”

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