Armed Texas homeowner comes face to face with burglar in bedroom in middle of night — and doesn't hesitate

An armed homeowner in Austin, Texas, came face to face with a burglar early Wednesday morning and opened fire.

Austin Police officers responded at 3:51 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the 200 block of Virtus Bend, police said.

'Way to go homeowner.'

The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect entered a residence, proceeded into the bedroom, and was shot by the homeowner during the commission of the burglary, officials said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a black male — later identified as 24-year-old Dmario Antonie Jones — with apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

Officer Aaron Townsend told KEYE-TV that police found the male with "obvious trauma to his body" in the home's front yard.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services attempted lifesaving measures, but Jones was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m., officials said.

Homicide detectives and the Austin Forensic Science Crime Specialists responded to process the crime scene, officials said.

Detectives interviewed the homeowner, who has been fully cooperative with the investigation, officials said, adding that the homeowner has since been released and no charges have been filed at this time.

RELATED: Male on parole accused of breaking into home in broad daylight. But gun-toting homeowner isn't having a bit of it.

One commenter under KEYE's Facebook post about the incident declared, "Way to go homeowner."

Those with information can contact police at 512-974-TIPS and can submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477, officials said.

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