How to get iPhone alerts when the latest story hits Blaze News

Breaking news, big events, and the latest stories from your favorite tech writer (cough, cough). These are just some of the reasons you’ll want to receive a notification when a story hits the Blaze News homepage, and thanks to a new feature in iOS 27, now you can know before anybody else.

Okay, so this doesn’t only work on Blaze News. You can technically enable it for any page on the web, whether you’re waiting for a product to go on sale, tracking updates for your favorite sports team, or following election results during the midterms this November. Anything.

Notify Me in Safari is exclusive to devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

It’s all possible through an iOS 27 feature called Notify Me that is tucked inside Safari, Apple’s first-party web browser for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The premise of Notify Me is simple: When you find a webpage that you want to monitor for changes, you can now set up an alert directly on your device with just a few taps.

For example, navigate to the Blaze News homepage on iPhone, open the menu in the bottom left corner of your screen, and choose Notify Me. Next, tell Safari which part of the page you want to watch. Keep your instructions short and concise. In this case, a simple sentence will do, such as, “Send an alert when a new article appears on this page.”

Notify Me in Safari on iOS 27/Zach Laidlaw

Below that, set your frequency. You have four options to choose from:

Hourly notifications monitor a page down to the minute.

notifications monitor a page down to the minute. Daily notifications are customizable to an exact hour and minute each day.

notifications are customizable to an exact hour and minute each day. Weekly notifications include options for specific days of the week, down to the hour and minute.

notifications include options for specific days of the week, down to the hour and minute. Monthly notifications check for changes one day per month at an exact hour and minute.

Frequency ultimately determines how often Safari scans a page and sends notifications. If you’re following the Blaze News homepage, a Blaze News writer, or a specific show on BlazeTV, you may wish to get updates hourly or daily so that you don’t miss a thing, while a longer frequency may be appropriate for other pages. You decide. You can always change this setting later, so you’re never locked into your notification schedule.

Notify Me Frequency in Safari on iOS 27/Zach Laidlaw

After that, tap the blue checkmark in the top right corner of the screen, and you’re all set! You will now receive alerts for Blaze News based on your defined frequency.

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Yuliia Kaveshnikova/Getty Images

Now that your Notify Me alert is set up, there are two ways to change it. The easiest way is to go back to the webpage you wanted to track and find the “Notify Me” banner at the top. Tap “Edit” on the right side, and from there, you can rewrite the instructions, change the frequency, or, if you no longer need the alert, delete it entirely.

Notify Me Edit Options in Safari on iOS 27/Zach Laidlaw

For the second path, open the Settings app, scroll down to the bottom and select “Apps,” then find Safari in your app list. Give that a tap and scroll to the very bottom of the Safari settings page. Select “Notify Me,” and you’ll see an entire list of your alerts sprawled across the web (if you have more than one). Choose the one you want to edit or delete. Although this screen looks a little different than the previous section, the adjustment options are the same — write the prompt, change the frequency, or delete the alert altogether.

Notify Me Edit Options in Safari on iOS 27/Zach Laidlaw

Notify Me in Safari is exclusive to devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. That means you’ll need to upgrade to the latest software to take advantage of this feature. Otherwise, you risk missing something as you continue to monitor webpages manually.

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