'Talaricoism': NYC Episcopal priestess torched for suggesting Jesus is 'trans,' Mary got it wrong

An Episcopal priestess identifying as "nonbinary trans" has prompted significant backlash for claiming Jesus Christ is "trans" and by suggesting that the Virgin Mary erred in identifying her son as male.

In a March 21 sermon that went viral this week, Madeline LeNore Klink — a trans-identifying woman who calls herself "Reverend Flourish Klink," is married to a man, and is listed as an "assistant priest" at Christ and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Manhattan — yelled, "God is trans. It is not actually even a convoluted theological statement to make."

'A profoundly perverse distortion of the biblical witness concerning the person of Jesus Christ.'

"When God, who, as we have established, is nonbinary, was born in human form as our Lord Jesus Christ, Mary said, 'Oh, look! A baby boy!'" said Klink, who was ordained in 2024. "God isn’t a boy. We have established this. God is beyond boy and girl. God was assigned a gender at birth, and later on, it became clear that that gender wasn't quite right."

The gender ideologue dressed in vestments told attendees at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, "If you're going to deny God is trans, I think you're going to be denying the divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ."

Klink concluded that there was something "different" about Jesus — who in Scripture refers to Himself scores of times as the "Son of Man" and refers to or addresses God as "Father" hundreds of times — because He ministered to women and did not take a wife. She then insinuated that prior to His resurrection, Christ was not His "true self."

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘We all got in by lying’: Hidden camera shows Talarico’s pastor rejecting Christ’s virgin birth, other foundational Christian beliefs

"I think Jesus was resurrected as Jesus' true self, which is beyond male or female," said Klink. "I think Jesus was not only transfigured. I think Jesus transitioned. And I think that when the disciples saw Jesus, they were astonished because they were seeing who Jesus truly was. And that's gospel."

Later in her sermon, Klink stated that she refuses to "cede the holy spaces of our world, the cathedrals and the churches," to people who disagree with her about God's nature.

An excerpt of Klink's sermon was slapped with a community note on X highlighting the Gospel passage in Luke that makes crystal clear that Mary didn't "assign" Christ's gender but was instead told by the Archangel Gabriel, "And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest."

The community note also links to an article pertaining to Docetism, the early Christian heresy that downplayed Jesus' full humanity and manhood.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck said in response to the sermon, "A little more distortion and lies with a side of evil anyone?"

"I don't think this is in the Bible," tweeted Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

BlazeTV host Nick Freitas wrote, "I always wondered who exactly Jesus was talking about in Matthew 7:21-23. I don't wonder anymore."

Ceirion Dewar, a missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, said, "This is not merely an eccentric interpretation of Christianity. It is a profoundly perverse distortion of the biblical witness concerning the person of Jesus Christ."

"The language of the Gospel is not that Mary inspected her newborn child and imposed an identity upon Him. Rather, the child conceived by the Holy Spirit is repeatedly and unambiguously identified as the Son," continued Dewar. "And the assertion that Christ was resurrected as His 'true transgender self' is even more extraordinary, because it directly contradicts the resurrection narratives. The risen Christ is the same Jesus who was crucified."

Podcaster Mike LaChance noted, "It's a deliberate mockery of what Christians believe. That's the whole point. Call it Talaricoism."

James Talarico (D), a part-time Presbyterian seminarian who is running as a Democrat against state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) for a Texas U.S. Senate seat, claimed in 2021 that "God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary."

Klink did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment. However, she noted on Instagram Thursday, "What a blessing to get to see folks at their worst and know that God loves them anyway!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!