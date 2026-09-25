MAC & QUEASE: Kraft's latest cheese-flavored collaboration has even Canadians recoiling

Our neighbors to the north are accustomed to defending some unusual culinary choices: ketchup chips, poutine, Hawaiian pizza. But Kraft Dinner may finally have produced something even Canadians aren't sure they can stomach.

The iconic mac and cheese is heading into an unlikely new frontier: cream soda.

'Debate what it could possibly taste like, and then satisfy your curiosity ...'

MAID to order?

The limited-edition KD x Solly's Cream Soda combines traditional sweet cream soda with what the companies describe as a "hint" of the "familiar" cheesy flavor of mac and cheese.

And judging by the reaction online, that hint may be more than some people can handle.

Responses ranged from labeling the concoction "disgusting" to "abysmally disgusting," while others wondered why Canadians seemingly enjoy suffering so much.

"Isn't Canada dealing with enough? Why do this to them?" one X user asked.

Another social media user questioned whether the drink was an extension of Canada's assisted-suicide program.

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KRAFT HEINZ CANADA/Solly’s Cream Soda

Sip club

But disgust may be part of the point.

Kraft Heinz itself seems well aware that the idea of downing a refreshing can of fizzy macaroni and cheese sounds bizarre.

"A soda might be the last place you would expect to find KD, which is exactly what made teaming up with Solly's Craft Soda so much fun," Kraft Heinz head of marketing and strategy Daniel Lundberg said in announcing the product.

"It's something to crack open with friends, debate what it could possibly taste like, and then satisfy your curiosity with that first sip," he added.

In other words, the question isn't merely whether cheese-flavored cream soda tastes good. It's whether you can resist finding out.

Solly's founder Adin Wener called developing the drink "an amazing challenge" and conceded that the finished product is "wonderfully strange" — while insisting that, somehow, it works.

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Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star/Getty Images

'Flavour' saver

This isn't KD's first attempt to turn its familiar blue-box dinner into something considerably less familiar. The company has previously introduced KD Ramen and even KD Mac & Cheesecake.

Carbonated cheese, however, appears to have crossed a new line even for Canadians accustomed to the most radical experiments in snacking.

"Cheese soda is disgusting but ketchup chips is one of the best flavours," one user wrote.

The limited-edition KD x Solly's Cream Soda launched September 23 on Amazon.ca and Solly's website and will arrive at participating retailers, including Walmart, in early October while supplies last.

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