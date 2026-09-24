Fresh from defeating the 'Entity,' Tom Cruise unveils his formula for human supremacy over AI

In Tom Cruise's most recent "Mission Impossible" movie, the bad guy was artificial intelligence, in the form of a menace simply called the Entity.

The filming predated a significant number of rogue AI events that point toward oncoming disaster. In his version though, humans are too clever and unpredictable for the machines to comprehend. Put shortly: Humanity will win.

'I always believe in humanity.'

This made Cruise the perfect person to ask about AI's intrusion on the entertainment industry, and his answers give a glimpse into how he sees the future of film.

On Monday night, Cruise was in London for an in-depth discussion on film, where he overwhelmingly supported the notion that people "want to see real things" in movies.

Cruise told the British Academy of Film and Television Arts he is keen on keeping movie theaters alive and will continue to have people coming together in person to see other real people.

"Here's the thing: There is nothing like human," Cruise began, per Variety. "I have nothing against streaming or anything like that," but seeing a film in theaters is simply "a different art form."

Cruise has remained confident in the box-office experience, which is why he pushed so hard to have his films storm through COVID-19 protocols and continue production.

The movie star was famously heard yelling at crew members on set for breaking COVID-19 restrictions, telling them the entire industry was hinging on the idea that they could make a movie without incident.

"We are not shutting this f**king movie down!" Cruise yelled.

The industry may now have Cruise to thank as he pointed toward record-setting box-office numbers for the summer of 2026.

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A reported $4.76 billion between May 1 and Labor Day had Cruise boasting that "people want that experience."

"They're going to movie theaters," Cruise said, before he put his faith in man over machine.

"I always believe in humanity."

Cruise fought for more actors' and stunt performers' rights in recent years when it comes to AI. The 64-year-old dove into SAG-AFTRA labor negotiations with movie studios in 2023 to hit on certain proposals that would protect "human-created work."

He reportedly argued for compensation for actors, as well as their consent, before a studio can use AI to replicate their voice or likeness, or if they wish to create a "digital replica" of them.

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Creatives must "keep creating," Cruise concluded. "You know, [AI] is coming and it’s going to happen. ... But people want to see real things."

Cruise is not one of the growing number of public personalities who are tossing their likeness around for profit, even as AI studios try to force their hand in the industry.

Interestingly though, Val Kilmer expressed gratitude in 2022 that he was able to have his voice recreated for Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" despite being sick with throat cancer.

Since his passing, the estate of Kilmer announced earlier this year that the deceased actor would be resurrected on film using AI.

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