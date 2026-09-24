Not all new iPhones are worth it. This one blows them all away.

Apple has made iPhones for nearly 20 years, and the latest iPhone 18 Pro Max puts that expertise on full display. This new phone is a mature device, crafted to spec with precision, while packing some truly powerful features that make the category feel new and exciting. It’s basically everything you know and love about iPhone, all kicked up to the max.

Visually, the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks very familiar beside its predecessor. As with most tick-tock cycles in Apple’s product history, last year’s phone introduced a new design language, and this year refines it with several meaningful upgrades.

It’s fast. Very fast.

The first big change is the paint job. Four colorways are available, up from the three offered last year. Black is back after a brief hiatus, joined again by a clean silver, a new bluish glacier, and a warm burgundy. That last one is sure to be a fan favorite this cycle.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Colors/Apple

Camera system upgrades

Also new this year, Apple introduced a mechanical variable aperture to the iPhone’s main camera. Built for photographers, the aperture has four preset options:

ƒ/1.8 is the default setting for equal parts low light and depth.

ƒ/1.48 claims to pull in 50% more light in low-light conditions, a great option for dark rooms and night photos.

ƒ/2.8 is a narrow setting that captures details far back in a scene that you otherwise might’ve missed.

ƒ/4.0 for maximum depth puts the full scene into focus to create artistic shots.

For non-photographers who just want a good point-and-shoot camera, iPhone’s default setting will determine which aperture is best for every image, still giving you better photos than a typical smartphone camera.

iPhone 18 Pro Variable Aperture/Apple

Under the hood

The next set of changes happened underneath the glass, and although you can’t see them, you’ll certainly know they’re there.

The new A20 Pro chip is the first of its kind built on a 2-nanometer (2nm) architecture. It has more transistors for both higher performance and reduced power consumption, letting the new iPhone 18 Pro Max perform faster while achieving higher battery life at the same time.

In short, it’s fast. Very fast.

The GPU is reportedly 40% faster too, a huge leap forward for a single year. Apple specifically called out high-end gaming performance as a key target for the new GPU, while included neural accelerators are designed to improve on-device AI performance. Further leaning into AI, A20 comes with dual Neural Engines — another first for iPhone — built to run advanced models.

Although A20 is thinner and more efficient, high-end gaming and powerful AI create a lot of heat. To mitigate, Apple gave iPhone 18 Pro Max a new vapor chamber that’s three times larger and reportedly covers most of the interior of the device to keep components cool.

And for the cherry on top, Apple packed a truly massive 5,391 mAh battery into iPhone 18 Pro Max, capable of 30 to 45 hours of use between charges. The battery is so big that Apple has to temporarily lower the wattage through software to meet international shipping regulations when sending new iPhones to and around the United States.

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Apple/iPhone Duo

My impressions so far

I’ve had my iPhone 18 Pro Max for nearly a week, and so far, the experience has been mostly positive. As expected, the A20 chip is a serious piece of hardware. I play a lot of games on my phone — most of them graphically intensive — and the new chip is very smooth. Aside from the initial setup, I also haven’t had any heat issues that would cause me to throw my phone, lest I burn my palms.

Battery life is equally impressive. I use my phone a lot — playing games during my downtime, scrolling through social media to stay on top of current events, listening to BlazeTV while writing for Blaze News. With my iPhone 17 Pro Max, I would lose about 60% of my battery by the end of the day. So far, with iPhone 18 Pro Max, I usually only drop about 40%. I could easily see this phone lasting a couple of days on a single charge, even with medium-to-heavy usage.

I’m not a photographer, so the new variable aperture settings are Greek to me. That said, I have taken a few point-and-shoot photos, and they look great. The low-light performance is especially impressive. If there’s any complaint from me, it’s that Apple didn’t update the zoom length this year. While both Samsung and Google have flagship phones that zoom in 100x-120x the original focal length, Apple’s iPhone still maxes out at 40x. This means you can’t zoom into scenes from as far away as the competition, but 40x is better than most.

I haven’t had a chance to test local AI on iPhone 18 Pro Max either, so I can’t speak to its neural accelerator and dual engines. These will have to wait for another time.

Now for the negatives. Yes, nobody's perfect.

Due to the massive battery and other components, iPhone 18 Pro Max is the heaviest iPhone to date. It weighs 8.78 ounces (249 grams), up from the next heaviest iPhones 13 and 14 Pro Max at 8.47 ounces (240 grams). Only the upcoming iPhone Duo foldable will be heavier at 8.96 ounces (254 grams), and it has a good excuse, thanks to its multiple displays.

For this reason, I wouldn’t call iPhone 18 Pro Max a two-handed device per se. You can still use it comfortably in one hand, but I’ve found myself holding on with both more often than not, just to make sure I don’t drop this brick of a device on my foot. I did that once with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and ouch: It left a gnarly, days-long bruise.

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rawat yapathanasap/Getty Images

There’s also a nasty bug going around that’s causing some early iPhone 18 Pro Max phones to freeze or crash entirely. I haven’t had any freezes, but I had one major kernel panic that resulted in a forced restart shortly after the initial setup. Apple has yet to determine if this problem is a software glitch or a hardware defect. Sometimes, kernel panics indicate a failed hardware component, but other times it can be the former, so I’m holding out hope.

The fact that it hasn’t happened again is a good sign that nothing is critically wrong. Still, it’s not good when brand-new phones fail en masse.

On the bright side, Apple will fix the problem one way or another, either through a software update or through warranty replacements. So I’m not concerned about the issue — yet.

Should you buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Although the iPhone 18 Pro Max shares the same general design as last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max, it’s new enough to make it a decent upgrade for anyone, regardless of when you had your last upgrade. For the sake of making it easy though:

Get the iPhone 18 Pro Max if you are a photographer who wants to take the best photos on an iPhone, you’re a gamer who prioritizes higher performance on the go, or you use your phone a lot and need the best battery money can buy.

If you don’t fit into any of these categories and there’s still a little life left in your current phone, go ahead and skip. The phone you’ll really want is either coming in October with the iPhone Duo, or perhaps an even bigger upgrade is coming in 2027.

Next year marks iPhone’s 20th anniversary, and according to the rumor mill, Apple has big plans for its next major iPhone release. Now we’ll just have to wait and see.

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