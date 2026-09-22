It's tantalizing. It's tempting. It's $2,000. Here's the verdict on the new foldable iPhone.

Apple’s new iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 in the United States. For two grand, I want a phone I can carry for several years without worrying about what its screen will look like next spring. Unfolding a phone into something closer to a small tablet has obvious appeal. So does showing it off to your friends. I’m happy to let those friends buy theirs first.

I spent nearly a decade as managing editor of TidBITS and have written several Take Control books about the Apple ecosystem. I enjoy this stuff. But when someone asks whether to spend that much on a phone he needs to last, my enthusiasm has to survive a little scrutiny. Unless you have money to burn and enjoy owning the newest toy, I’d wait until at least the second generation.

Ternus called the Duo 'the most transformational change to iPhone since the original.'

Apple announced the Duo on September 9, 2026, with preorders beginning October 16 and availability scheduled for October 23. It hasn’t reached ordinary buyers yet. We have plenty of time to admire the engineering before anyone can tell us how it holds up through a year of use.

What $2,000 buys

The specifications give you plenty to admire: a 5.4-inch outer display, a 7.6-inch inner display, and an A20 Pro chip, with 48-megapixel main and ultrawide cameras. Storage starts at 256 gigabytes. The phone measures 5.2 millimeters thick when open and 11.3 millimeters when closed. At 254 grams, it weighs about 9 ounces.

Apple claims up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner screen or 44 hours on the outer one. Those are playback-test figures, so don’t plan your charging routine around getting 44 hours of everyday use.

Apple CEO John Ternus called the Duo “the most transformational change to iPhone since the original.” I’m more interested in the ability to run two apps side by side. Referring to a document while writing an email would give me a reason to unfold the thing, and it’s more appealing than another small bump in processor speed. How often I’d actually use it is the question that would determine whether it’s worth the money.

Apple/iPhone Duo

Look at a used foldable

Before ordering, I’d spend some time looking at what happened to older Samsung foldables after their owners had lived with them for a while. PhoneArena documented the screen protector peeling on its Galaxy Z Fold 3. Small bubbles near the fold spread over several weeks until the film had peeled away across the crease. Engadget’s Sam Rutherford reported similar screen-protector bubbling on his Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2022.

The protective film was peeling; the display panel wasn’t coming apart. That makes it a repairable nuisance, but still a nuisance. Samsung recommends having an authorized specialist replace the protector and warns against removing it yourself. I’d resent having to arrange a service visit because the surface of my expensive phone had started looking lousy. A fix can be straightforward and still eat up an afternoon I had other plans for.

A visible crease is a separate issue. Samsung describes the normal fold on the Galaxy Z Flip as a characteristic of its flexible display. You might find it irritating to look at, but its presence alone doesn’t mean the screen is failing.

Samsung has also improved its displays. In his July 23, 2026, hands-on report, Tom’s Guide’s Tom Pritchard found the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s crease much harder to see than the Fold 7’s, although he could still feel it. The Fold 3 reports don’t establish how common these problems are in current phones, much less predict what will happen to Apple’s. They do give prospective buyers something more useful to investigate than how a new phone looks under showroom lights.

Apple’s design

Apple has put considerable thought into the Duo’s folding display. A custom polymer cover layer and scratch-resistant coating protect the inner surface. Glass sits above and below the folding display panel, and adhesives let the layers slide past one another to relieve bending stress. I’m hopeful that approach will hold up. I’d be more comfortable spending $2,000 after owners have had time to find out.

The Duo carries an IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating, with Apple specifying a water test of up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 6 meters. That’s welcome protection, although a water test tells us little about how the folding surface will age.

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MUNTHITA LAMLUE/Getty Images

The early impressions are encouraging. Tom’s Guide’s Mark Spoonauer reported that the crease was barely visible and wrote, “I also couldn’t feel the crease when using the Duo.” I hope it stays that way. A follow-up after months of opening and closing the phone would carry more weight in my buying decision.

Give it a generation

Waiting would also help answer a less dramatic question: How much would I use the larger screen? I can imagine opening the Duo throughout the day to read and work on documents. I can just as easily imagine getting accustomed to checking messages on the outside screen and rarely bothering to unfold it. Owners who’ve had time to settle into a routine will have a better answer than anyone enjoying a few minutes with a demonstration unit.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss adds $199.99 a year to the Duo’s cost, compared with $129.99 for an iPhone 17 and $149.99 for an iPhone 18 Pro. Even with coverage, accidental damage to the Duo’s inner display carries a $99 service fee, compared with $29 for a conventional iPhone screen. That doesn’t tell us how often the folding screen will break, but it gives us something concrete to budget for. Apple’s Express Replacement service could also spare you a wait for repairs, subject to availability. I’d still want to see the repair bill without coverage before buying.

A second generation won’t automatically be a safe purchase. I’d still read the reviews. By then, though, we should know more about how the original held up and whether owners kept using that big screen after the novelty wore off. Apple would have had time to respond to the problems customers encountered, if any. That’s enough reason for me to wait.

If you can comfortably afford the first Duo and want to wow your friends, enjoy it. Expensive toys are fun, provided you can live with the expense and uncertainty. For everyone else, I’d keep the phone that still does its job and let somebody else report back on Apple’s first foldable.