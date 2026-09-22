Green Party candidate allegedly threatened an attorney, a judge, and their children

A candidate for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District has been arrested for allegedly threatening an attorney, a judge, and their children.

Forty-five-year-old David Redkey allegedly sent threatening messages involving guns via email against a Superior Court judge and an attorney's office, according to prosecutors.

'We have the defendant making direct threats to the victims — sending emails, threatening emails, talking about guns.'

Detectives from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Threat Management Unit arrested Redkey on Saturday. He was booked into jail and given a $150,000 bond.

Officials said Redkey admitted during questioning that he sent the threats.

Court records indicate Redkey was charged with multiple counts of threatening or intimidating and one count of computer tampering.

"We have some victims being threatened. One of the victims [is] a judge, another an attorney, and, by extension, their children. And frankly, your honor, by extension, those in public service," said a prosecutor in court.

"We have the defendant making direct threats to the victims — sending emails, threatening emails, talking about guns," the prosecutor added. "A gun which was never recovered, your honor. That's a great concern for the state."

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office asked for Redkey's arrest records to be sealed in order to protect the information of the victims.

Redkey was a public school teacher.

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Redkey is a candidate on the ballot for the Green Party, but the Arizona Green Party rejects his candidacy.

A spokesperson for the party said the party opposed Redkey "due to a consistent pattern of abusive behavior that had him banned from the Arizona Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of Phoenix."

The candidate's website says he's running to put "people over profits" and restore "integrity to government."

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