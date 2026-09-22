Tommy Robinson: Britain sacrificed its children out of fear of being called ‘Islamophobic’

Widespread child exploitation has been going on for years in the U.K., and British activist Tommy Robinson has been at the forefront of sounding the alarm — though authorities still turned a blind eye.

Robinson points to notorious cases in cities like Rotherham, arguing that fears of being labeled racist or Islamophobic prevented officials from confronting abuse committed by grooming gangs.

“My hometown, Luton, is a labor stronghold,” Robinson tells Freitas. “Always has been. But let me tell you in 2013 in my town, because I’ve got three children, so I was trying to work out the future for my town, future for my country,” Robinson tells BlazeTV's Nick Freitas.

And when Robinson looked at the “projected growth forecast” for “demographical change in Luton by 2030” on the government’s own website, he found that the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities are projected to increase by 70% to 77%.

“White and black by 1.2[%] to 1.4[%],” he tells Freitas.

“So what do the Labour Party, your Democrat Party, know?” he asks. “They know that white and black are irrelevant. The future lays with these Pakistani and Bangladeshes.”

“We don’t want to upset them, right?” he asks.

And in another city, Rotherham, Robinson explains there’s only a 3.7% Muslim population.

“There’s none there. Now in that 3.7[%] Muslim population, we had 1,400 children raped,” he says.

“Now the police officer in charge during all these rapes who covered it up, what’s his job now? Well, he’s in charge of counterterrorism,” he continues.

“Now Muslim men make up 3% of the British population. They’re responsible for 90% of the convictions of groups of men who rape kids. Thirty percent of the men convicted of raping children in gangs are called Muhammad,” he adds.

And as the Muslim population in America grows, Robinson warns, “You’ve got to talk about this, and you have to understand this. You have a choice with immigration, America.”

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