'Reign of terror': One-third of Democrats give thumbs-up to Trump assassination

The left has demonstrated time and again its willingness to use violence to suppress opposition and secure power, and a damning new poll of Democratic voters seems to indicate that leftist bloodlust continues.

According to the poll conducted by the Center for Strategic Politics in partnership with Liberal Currents, 56% of respondents said that they would feel positive about learning that President Donald Trump had died overnight in his sleep.

'They want Trump dead, and they want everyone who supported him or worked for him in prison.'

Only 16% said they'd feel somewhat or very bad about it.

When asked how they would feel if they woke up to a news headline that read, "President Donald Trump was assassinated while speaking at a rally," 31% of respondents said that they would feel positive, and 25% said they'd feel neither positive nor negative. Forty-three percent said they would feel negative.

Of the 683 Democratic voters surveyed earlier this month, 59% of whom identified as "woke,"

86% said they would feel positive if informed that Trump had been impeached and convicted by Congress, and removed from office;

84% said they would feel positive if informed that Trump had been declared unfit by a majority of his Cabinet and removed from office; and

59% said that they would feel positive if they woke up to the news that a group of American military leaders had orchestrated a coup, ousting Trump from power and assuming control of the country.

In addition to revealing just how many Democrats have warmed to the idea of assassination and insurrection after years of elected officials in their party demonizing the opposition, the poll highlighted Democrats' appetite for lawfare against their political opponents.

When asked whether the next Democratic administration should pursue criminal prosecution of members of the Trump administration

for the efforts to enforce American immigration law, 77% said yes;

for lethal strikes on boats in South America, 72% said yes; and

for actions taken with regards to the conflict in Iran, 66% said yes.

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R) was among the many who recognized the survey results as evidence that such people need to be denied power.

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"People have absolutely no idea the reign of terror we’re headed for if Democrats gain total power," wrote Paladino. "They want Trump dead, and they want everyone who supported him or worked for him in prison. They want our constitutional rights dissolved, and they want the courts packed to facilitate it all. This is an EXTREMELY dark place and I don’t know that there’s any good way out."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted that "Democrats claim to support 'our democracy,' yet by a massive margin they support a military coup."

Andrew Kolvet, the spokesman of Turning Point USA whose founder was assassinated last year, tweeted, "Gas prices are high so sure, let's give these psychos power."

"This is not about politics anymore," wrote Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R). "It's about SANITY vs INSANITY."

While the results are disturbing, they're par for the course. After all, numerous polls in recent years have captured the left's intolerance of differing views and affinity for violence.

Just months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, a Young America's Foundation survey found that 42% of liberal young people said that "he brought this violence upon himself to an extent" by his "viewpoints." A majority of liberal young people, 53%, said conservative viewpoints should be "shut down or kept out of the public square."

A Marist Poll conducted in September 2025 found that 28% of Democrats strongly agreed or agreed with the statement that "Americans may have to resort to violence in order to get the country back on track."

An April 2025 survey conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University's Social Perception Lab found that 55% of left-leaning respondents said that assassinating Trump would be at least somewhat justified.

RMG Research asked American adults in the wake of the September 2024 assassination attempt on Trump whether the country would "be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend." While 69% of respondents said no, 28% of Democrats answered "yes."

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