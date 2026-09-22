Boring has finally hit Las Vegas. Just not the way you might think.

A project seven years in the making is set to announce another milestone, likely because it isn't a government hack job.

When new transportation projects are brought up, the mind immediately jumps to California's failed high-speed rail line that is still allegedly in its infancy stages following 10 years of promises and billions of dollars.

This one is different.

'The project has cost more than $15 billion without a single track being laid.'

This is a project Donald Trump would have been happy with before he was president: on time, on budget, and something the people actually want.

Over the weekend, a social media post garnered attention for focusing on Elon Musk's underground tunnel system in Las Vegas, built by his aptly named business the Boring Company.

"Roadway entrance finished. Just some cosmetic issues and the roll up security gates to go," a Las Vegas-centric account wrote.

The next day, the Boring Company provided an update, responding to one of its own posts from late 2025 boasting about its tunnels, ramps, and emergency egress shafts.

Yes, the Vegas Loop is hitting another landmark with its airport connector tunnels (2.3 miles each) that the company says are opening "soon."

Fourteen tunnels, 14 stations, 12 egresses, and more have been built in the Las Vegas system, which raises the question: How?

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Vegas Loop isn’t just tunnels! In Vegas, besides 14 tunnels, TBC has built 14 stations (28 by end of year), 12 emergency egresses, 6 cross-passages, and 9 "knockout shafts".



See below for the construction of a cross-passage connecting "Tunnel-1" and "Tunnel-2" (beneath Paradise… https://t.co/eRCP5ZA4EM pic.twitter.com/uTKBISSCTn

— The Boring Company (@boringcompany) September 21, 2026

Las Vegas awarded Musk's company more than $48 million for his tunneling in 2019, with the construction steadily opening holes since 2021, when the original Vegas Loop opened to the public.

Many more tunnels have been drilled since, including near the Thomas & Mack Center and the Virgin Hotels in 2024, along with the University Center tunnel in 2025.

As it stands, the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, Resorts World Connector, Westgate Connector, Encore Connector, and other links are currently open and operational.

Compare that to California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and his rail project. As of August, RedState reports that the project has cost more than $15 billion without a single track being laid.

The decade worth of bureaucracy has resulted in just 80 miles of "guideway," which exists as the path where the track is intended to be laid.

An inspector general's report also revealed that the project could be "on the brink of financial crisis" by 2027 if the state government does not step in and address it.

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Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Over at the Boring Company, the initial $48.7 million in funding has increased only slightly, as the expected costs have come in around $52.5 million.

But through its successes, the Loop also has an array of criticisms, like a reported cost of more than $5 million Las Vegas has been forking out for maintenance and operations, annually.

However, amid complaints about the airport tunnel's opening — now scheduled for October — project completions still persist, showing Americans that progress can actually be achieved without bleeding taxpayers until there's nothing left.

Citizens would likely prefer that progress happen in some of their biggest city centers instead, though.

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