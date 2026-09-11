Apple’s iPhone is known for top-tier privacy and security, and while recent events have us questioning its impervious reputation, iOS is still a better option for the security-conscious than Android, where Google openly siphons user data to improve its products. One way Apple protects users is through powerful end-to-end encryption for iCloud files, iMessages, and more, but this cutting-edge tech isn’t as effective if the big bad wolf is already inside the henhouse. A new warning reveals that some iPhones are being targeted by spyware. Are you one of the victims on the list?

In mid-August, Apple published a new article on its support site stating that iPhones can now receive notification alerts when a device is targeted by spyware from an outside source, such as a cybercriminal, mercenary group, or foreign government.

Spyware can target iPhones, and there are serious consequences if it happens to you.

Around the same time, Apple issued the first batch of alerts to users living in 110 countries worldwide. The company didn’t provide much more information, aside from the fact that targets in 150 countries have been notified via its spyware alert system since its inception in 2021, with an unprecedented number occurring in recent weeks.

As for who is most at risk, Apple warns that bad actors are most likely to target very specific groups of people, including journalists, activists, politicians, and diplomats. Still, even if you aren’t in any of these categories, it’s important to know that spyware can target iPhones, and there are serious consequences if it happens to you.

Apple Threat Notification/Apple Support

What a mercenary can do with iPhone spyware

While iPhone used to be labeled as virtually unhackable, that hasn’t actually been the case for a very long time, if ever. Just like Android or Windows, iPhones running on iOS can contract terrible viruses and malware that could wreak havoc on the personal data inside.

When it comes to spyware, this type of malware is particularly dangerous because it usually hides in the shadows, waiting quietly without any obvious ransom requests or fanfare. Instead, it siphons personal data like a leech, taking bits at a time without the user knowing they’re under attack. It could steal anything — browsing history, passwords, credit card information, classified documents, clipboard contents, etc. Your entire digital life is at risk.

RELATED: The latest iPhone security threat has a nasty fix

Moor Studio/Getty Images

What to do if you receive a spyware alert on iPhone

If you receive a spyware notification from Apple, it will appear in two separate places. First, it’ll pop up directly on the lock screen as an Apple Threat Notification where you’re most likely to notice it the moment it’s available. Second, it’ll appear at the top of the page in the Settings app with a red dot to catch your attention.

Based on all information available, it’s extremely unlikely that you’ll ever receive this alert. However, if you do, there are some immediate steps you should take to lock down your phone and protect your data.

First, you should enable Lockdown Mode in the Settings app. This feature limits your phone's functionality to make it harder for cybercriminals to steal your data. It’s important to note that Lockdown Mode should only be used in serious situations, as it will severely impact your device’s day-to-day capabilities. To activate Lockdown Mode, open the Settings app. Scroll down and select Privacy & Security. Scroll down again to the very bottom of the page and tap on Lockdown Mode. Lastly, tap to enable Lockdown Mode, confirm your decision on the next page, and you’re protected.

Screenshots by Zach Laidlaw/Lockdown Mode on iOS 26.6.1

Next, Apple recommends that you contact an expert for additional security support and guidance. It lists several options, some of which have ties to woke progressive ideologies, like Access Now, so I would refrain from following its advice wholesale. Instead, you should file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center to make it aware of the targeted strike.

You might also wish to partner with an identity theft protection agency to help mitigate any damages caused by personal data loss. If you’re an active target, the instigator is likely to continue to search for new ways to reach your data, so you’ll need an ally in the fight to keep you, your devices, and your information secure.

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