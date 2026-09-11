RFK Jr. eviscerates Democrats as 'insane' party that 'obliterated' the Bill of Rights

To raucous applause, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told his story about how he became a member of the GOP.

At the Republican Midterm Convention on Thursday night, Kennedy launched into a monumental speech about how Democrats turned their backs on Americans and pushed him away from the party after 70 years.

'The party of "my body, my choice" forced citizens to wear masks.'

Kennedy's speech lasted nearly 30 minutes and had him receiving huge ovations as he listed off the ways the Democratic Party had changed since his family has been involved with it.

To that end, RFK Jr. spent a significant amount of time focusing on how the donkey party "obliterated" the Bill of Rights during the COVID-19 era.

"During COVID I watched the Democratic Party turn against every one of its essential values, its principles, and all the policies that defined my party," the HHS secretary began.

"Democrats turned away from gold-standard research and blindly defended industry-sponsored, agenda-driven science, written by corrupt and captured regulatory agencies," he continued.

Going through a seemingly endless list of wrongdoings, Kennedy said Democrats also censored hundreds of scientists under the guise of stopping misinformation, pushed social distancing, and eliminated the freedom to worship while keeping liquor and big-box stores open as "essential" services.

"The party of 'my body, my choice' forced citizens to wear masks," Kennedy said, describing Democrats as the party of elites and of "Big Tech, Big Pharma, [and] Big Food."

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Still referring to the COVID era, Kennedy recalled how his social media channels were immediately blocked at the start of President Joe Biden's term, as Democrats turned away from "freedom of speech" and "abandoned" the principles Kennedy once knew the party to stand behind.

Recalling his uncle Ted Kennedy helping to bring about Title IX, RFK Jr. mocked Democrats for turning their backs against "real women," who should have a "safe and guaranteed" spot in sports.

Kennedy said these and other examples of Democrat delusions changed his point of view on the political battleground within the United States. It was no longer about Republicans vs. Democrats or left vs. right, he claimed. Rather it was "sane vs. insane."

In place of any real values, the secretary declared, Democrats pushed forth only one worldview: hating President Trump.

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Photo by Eric Lee / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Kennedy referenced the day Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and explained that the president called him just hours later to have a discussion.

"Everything" the media said about Trump was a lie, Kennedy announced to the crowd in Texas. After their conversation, Kennedy said the president kept "every promise" he had ever made to him.

The relationship he fostered with Trump, Kennedy added, couldn't have happened without the help of Charlie Kirk either, and Kennedy honored Kirk on the anniversary of his assassination, September 10.

Kirk played a "critical" role in bringing him and Trump together, and for that reason, RFK Jr. stated that he believes "Charlie is looking down on all of us now."

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