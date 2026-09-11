VIDEO: Socialists and Antifa agitators tussle with Christians outside GOP convention — riot police respond

Dallas riot police responded to the American Airlines Center Thursday after socialist agitators reportedly blocked traffic to protest the Republican Midterm Convention.

President Donald Trump will be speaking at the convention, intended to fire up Republicans with only 53 days until the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

'These losers are about to learn the HARD way that this BS WILL NOT be tolerated in Texas!'

Outside the convention center Thursday, protesters clashed with Trump supporters, leading to police action. Several independent journalists documented the chaos outside.

One video showed one Antifa flag being held by a masked agitator. Another radical held a sign that read, "Down with billionaires. We need socialism."

"Antifa has arrived at the anti-Trump, anti-RNC convention protest in Dallas," claimed independent journalist Charles Downs. "Even more scary is the fact that all the Antifa members I just interviewed informed me they have no remorse that Charlie Kirk was killed one year ago today by one of their supporters."

Downs also captured an apparent altercation between the masked agitators and at least two Christians.

"Antifa members outside the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, in full military gear, got in formation and began attacking Christians while also lunging at me," he wrote.

Another video from activist Nick Sortor showed hundreds of protesters blocking streets before riot police rolled in.

"Dallas Riot Police are rolling in HEAVY to take on leftist rioters who are BLOCKING ROADS outside the RNC," he wrote. "These losers are about to learn the HARD way that this BS WILL NOT be tolerated in Texas!"

Carlos Turcios of the Dallas Express captured video of what he said were Antifa members arrested by police after allegedly attacking two people.

Turcios also posted video of the anti-Trump protesters surrounding Christian counter-protesters.

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"Several masked individuals identifying with Antifa were present. Where's the police?" he added.

Democrats are hoping to seize control of Congress in order to stymie the implementation of Republican policies.

Some current polling shows that they are likely to win enough seats to take the House of Representatives, but Republicans hope to persuade voters in the last two months before Election Day to keep them in power.

Blaze News is offering live coverage of the second night of the convention on BlazeTV, which can be viewed below:

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