'Relieved of command': Republican candidate tells lying Democrats where to go

One Republican congressional candidate has told Democrats where to go after they failed to support working American families.

Laurie Buckhout didn’t mince words as she left a stark message on the stage at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas Thursday: Every Democrat who voted to raise taxes on working families has to go.

‘This November, every Democrat who voted to raise taxes on working families deserves … to be relieved of command.’

Buckhout, who is running for the 1st Congressional District of North Carolina, is not an incumbent looking to maintain her seat in the House. She’s fighting against the current elected Democrat, whom she nicknamed “Do-Nothing Don Davis.”

That nickname isn’t completely accurate, even in Buckhout's estimation. Davis did something, all right, she said, but it was in opposition to the American people.

When the Working Families Tax Cuts Act was up for a vote in July 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Davis and the rest of the Democrats attempted to block it. They were unsuccessful.

But it hasn't sat well with Buckhout that Davis and other Democrats have tried to "take credit" for certain aspects of the bill nevertheless.

She claimed in her speech:

Democrats clearly have a playbook in Washington — block it in D.C., and then take credit for it back home. Vote no, then show up with the ribbon-cutting. In the Army, if you fail to keep your promises and not stand by your people, you get relieved of command. So this November, every Democrat who voted to raise taxes on working families deserves exactly that — to be relieved of command.

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Buckhout concluded with a call to action:

I'm a soldier. I'm a businesswoman who made payroll. I'm a fighter who keeps her word. And the road to holding this majority runs through districts like mine. So stand with me. Fight with me. Let's retire every Democrat who voted against your paycheck, and let's finish the job.

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